Strain Gauges Market Growth And Market Share By 2027 HBM, Zemic, Yiling

Strain Gauges, also called Strain Gages, are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc. The global average price of Strain Gauges is in the decreasing trend, from 665 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 631 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. China is the largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, enjoying production market share nearly 15.91% in 2016. Strain Gauges demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies. Although production of Strain Gauges brought a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gauges field abruptly.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Strain Gauges Market The global Strain Gauges market size is projected to reach US$ 240.6 million by 2026, from US$ 179.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Strain Gauges Scope and Segment Strain Gauges market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Strain Gauges market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, VPG, HBM, Zemic, Yiling, HYCSYQ, NMB, KYOWA, LCT, Omega, TML, BCM, Piezo-Metrics, Hualanhai

Strain Gauges Breakdown Data by Type

Stress Analysis Type, Transducer Type, Other (for Special Applications)

Strain Gauges Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics and Measurement, Construction, Industrial, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Strain Gauges market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Strain Gauges market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Strain Gauges Market Share Analysis

