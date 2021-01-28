PH Sensors Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027| Emerson, Honeywell, ABB

The pH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared. In terms of volume, the Sales of pH Sensors was about 2249.50 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 5922.82 K Units by 2022. Rising demand for these devices in industries such as food processing, water treatment, power, agricultural, fertilizers etc. is among the key factors expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, rising health concern, declining immunity levels, and growing user awareness levels regarding water purity are identified as some high impact rendering drivers. The key players are Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric , Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software & Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA ngineering, REFEX Sensors, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global PH Sensors Market The global PH Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 1209.1 million by 2026, from US$ 458.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026.

Global PH Sensors Scope and Segment PH Sensors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PH Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric, Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software & Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA Engineering, REFEX Sensors, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton

PH Sensors Breakdown Data by Type

Glass Type Sensor, ISFET Sensor, Others

PH Sensors Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food and Beverages, Water Treatment, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The PH Sensors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the PH Sensors market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and PH Sensors Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 PH Sensors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PH Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass Type Sensor

1.2.3 ISFET Sensor

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PH Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Food and Beverages

1.3.5 Water Treatment

1.3.6 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global PH Sensors Production 2.1 Global PH Sensors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global PH Sensors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global PH Sensors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PH Sensors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PH Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global PH Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global PH Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global PH Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global PH Sensors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top PH Sensors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PH Sensors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PH Sensors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top PH Sensors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PH Sensors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PH Sensors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global PH Sensors Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top PH Sensors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top PH Sensors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global PH Sensors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PH Sensors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PH Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PH Sensors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global PH Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PH Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PH Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PH Sensors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global PH Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PH Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PH Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global PH Sensors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PH Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PH Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PH Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global PH Sensors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PH Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PH Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PH Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global PH Sensors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PH Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PH Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global PH Sensors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PH Sensors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PH Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PH Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global PH Sensors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PH Sensors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PH Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PH Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global PH Sensors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PH Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PH Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America PH Sensors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America PH Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PH Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America PH Sensors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PH Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PH Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America PH Sensors Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PH Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PH Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe PH Sensors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe PH Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PH Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe PH Sensors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PH Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PH Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe PH Sensors Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PH Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PH Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PH Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America PH Sensors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America PH Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PH Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America PH Sensors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PH Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PH Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America PH Sensors Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PH Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PH Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Endress+Hauser

12.1.1 Endress+Hauser Corporation Information

12.1.2 Endress+Hauser Overview

12.1.3 Endress+Hauser PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Endress+Hauser PH Sensors Product Description

12.1.5 Endress+Hauser Related Developments 12.2 Emerson

12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Emerson Overview

12.2.3 Emerson PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Emerson PH Sensors Product Description

12.2.5 Emerson Related Developments 12.3 Honeywell

12.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.3.2 Honeywell Overview

12.3.3 Honeywell PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Honeywell PH Sensors Product Description

12.3.5 Honeywell Related Developments 12.4 ABB

12.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ABB Overview

12.4.3 ABB PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ABB PH Sensors Product Description

12.4.5 ABB Related Developments 12.5 Yokogawa Electric

12.5.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yokogawa Electric Overview

12.5.3 Yokogawa Electric PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Yokogawa Electric PH Sensors Product Description

12.5.5 Yokogawa Electric Related Developments 12.6 Mettler Toledo

12.6.1 Mettler Toledo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mettler Toledo Overview

12.6.3 Mettler Toledo PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mettler Toledo PH Sensors Product Description

12.6.5 Mettler Toledo Related Developments 12.7 Vernier Software & Technology

12.7.1 Vernier Software & Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vernier Software & Technology Overview

12.7.3 Vernier Software & Technology PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Vernier Software & Technology PH Sensors Product Description

12.7.5 Vernier Software & Technology Related Developments 12.8 Barben Analyzer (Ametek)

12.8.1 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) Overview

12.8.3 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) PH Sensors Product Description

12.8.5 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) Related Developments 12.9 Hach

12.9.1 Hach Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hach Overview

12.9.3 Hach PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hach PH Sensors Product Description

12.9.5 Hach Related Developments 12.10 Knick

12.10.1 Knick Corporation Information

12.10.2 Knick Overview

12.10.3 Knick PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Knick PH Sensors Product Description

12.10.5 Knick Related Developments 12.11 OMEGA Engineering

12.11.1 OMEGA Engineering Corporation Information

12.11.2 OMEGA Engineering Overview

12.11.3 OMEGA Engineering PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 OMEGA Engineering PH Sensors Product Description

12.11.5 OMEGA Engineering Related Developments 12.12 REFEX Sensors

12.12.1 REFEX Sensors Corporation Information

12.12.2 REFEX Sensors Overview

12.12.3 REFEX Sensors PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 REFEX Sensors PH Sensors Product Description

12.12.5 REFEX Sensors Related Developments 12.13 PreSens Precision Sensing

12.13.1 PreSens Precision Sensing Corporation Information

12.13.2 PreSens Precision Sensing Overview

12.13.3 PreSens Precision Sensing PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 PreSens Precision Sensing PH Sensors Product Description

12.13.5 PreSens Precision Sensing Related Developments 12.14 Sensorex

12.14.1 Sensorex Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sensorex Overview

12.14.3 Sensorex PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sensorex PH Sensors Product Description

12.14.5 Sensorex Related Developments 12.15 Hamilton

12.15.1 Hamilton Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hamilton Overview

12.15.3 Hamilton PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hamilton PH Sensors Product Description

12.15.5 Hamilton Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 PH Sensors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 PH Sensors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 PH Sensors Production Mode & Process 13.4 PH Sensors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PH Sensors Sales Channels

13.4.2 PH Sensors Distributors 13.5 PH Sensors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 PH Sensors Industry Trends 14.2 PH Sensors Market Drivers 14.3 PH Sensors Market Challenges 14.4 PH Sensors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global PH Sensors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

