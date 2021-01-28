Electric Capacitors Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 KYOCERA, TDK, Samsung Electro

A capacitor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in an electric field. The plates accumulate electric charge when connected to power source. One plate accumulates positive charge and the other plate accumulates negative charge.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Electric Capacitors Market The global Electric Capacitors market size is projected to reach US$ 36180 million by 2026, from US$ 25440 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Capacitors Scope and Segment Electric Capacitors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Capacitors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Murata, KYOCERA, TDK, Samsung Electro, Taiyo yuden, Nippon Chemi-Con, Panasonic, Nichicon, Rubycon, Kemet, Yageo, Vishay, HOLY STONE, Aihua, Walsin, Jianghai, Lelon Electronics, CapXon, Su’scon, FengHua, Maxwell, EYANG, Huawei, DARFON, Elna, Torch Electron

Electric Capacitors Breakdown Data by Type

Ceramic Capacitor, Film/Paper Capacitors, Aluminium Capacitors, Tantalum/Niobium Capacitors, Double-Layer/Super capacitors

Electric Capacitors Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial, Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Electric Capacitors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Electric Capacitors market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Electric Capacitors Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Electric Capacitors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Capacitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ceramic Capacitor

1.2.3 Film/Paper Capacitors

1.2.4 Aluminium Capacitors

1.2.5 Tantalum/Niobium Capacitors

1.2.6 Double-Layer/Super capacitors 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Capacitors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Automotive Electronics

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Electric Capacitors Production 2.1 Global Electric Capacitors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Electric Capacitors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Electric Capacitors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Capacitors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric Capacitors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Electric Capacitors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Electric Capacitors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Electric Capacitors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric Capacitors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric Capacitors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Electric Capacitors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric Capacitors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric Capacitors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Electric Capacitors Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Capacitors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Capacitors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Electric Capacitors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric Capacitors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric Capacitors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Capacitors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric Capacitors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric Capacitors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Capacitors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Electric Capacitors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Capacitors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Capacitors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Electric Capacitors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Capacitors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Capacitors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Capacitors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Capacitors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Capacitors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Electric Capacitors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Capacitors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Capacitors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Electric Capacitors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Capacitors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Capacitors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Capacitors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Capacitors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Capacitors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Capacitors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Electric Capacitors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Capacitors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric Capacitors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Electric Capacitors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electric Capacitors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electric Capacitors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Electric Capacitors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electric Capacitors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Capacitors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Electric Capacitors Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electric Capacitors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric Capacitors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Electric Capacitors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electric Capacitors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Capacitors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Electric Capacitors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electric Capacitors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Capacitors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Electric Capacitors Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electric Capacitors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Capacitors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Capacitors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Electric Capacitors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Capacitors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Capacitors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Electric Capacitors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Capacitors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Capacitors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Electric Capacitors Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Capacitors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Capacitors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Capacitors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Murata

12.1.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.1.2 Murata Overview

12.1.3 Murata Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Murata Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.1.5 Murata Related Developments 12.2 KYOCERA

12.2.1 KYOCERA Corporation Information

12.2.2 KYOCERA Overview

12.2.3 KYOCERA Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KYOCERA Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.2.5 KYOCERA Related Developments 12.3 TDK

12.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.3.2 TDK Overview

12.3.3 TDK Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TDK Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.3.5 TDK Related Developments 12.4 Samsung Electro

12.4.1 Samsung Electro Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samsung Electro Overview

12.4.3 Samsung Electro Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samsung Electro Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.4.5 Samsung Electro Related Developments 12.5 Taiyo yuden

12.5.1 Taiyo yuden Corporation Information

12.5.2 Taiyo yuden Overview

12.5.3 Taiyo yuden Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Taiyo yuden Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.5.5 Taiyo yuden Related Developments 12.6 Nippon Chemi-Con

12.6.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Overview

12.6.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nippon Chemi-Con Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.6.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Related Developments 12.7 Panasonic

12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Panasonic Overview

12.7.3 Panasonic Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Panasonic Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.7.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.8 Nichicon

12.8.1 Nichicon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nichicon Overview

12.8.3 Nichicon Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nichicon Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.8.5 Nichicon Related Developments 12.9 Rubycon

12.9.1 Rubycon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rubycon Overview

12.9.3 Rubycon Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Rubycon Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.9.5 Rubycon Related Developments 12.10 Kemet

12.10.1 Kemet Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kemet Overview

12.10.3 Kemet Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kemet Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.10.5 Kemet Related Developments 12.11 Yageo

12.11.1 Yageo Corporation Information

12.11.2 Yageo Overview

12.11.3 Yageo Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Yageo Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.11.5 Yageo Related Developments 12.12 Vishay

12.12.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.12.2 Vishay Overview

12.12.3 Vishay Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Vishay Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.12.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.13 HOLY STONE

12.13.1 HOLY STONE Corporation Information

12.13.2 HOLY STONE Overview

12.13.3 HOLY STONE Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 HOLY STONE Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.13.5 HOLY STONE Related Developments 12.14 Aihua

12.14.1 Aihua Corporation Information

12.14.2 Aihua Overview

12.14.3 Aihua Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Aihua Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.14.5 Aihua Related Developments 12.15 Walsin

12.15.1 Walsin Corporation Information

12.15.2 Walsin Overview

12.15.3 Walsin Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Walsin Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.15.5 Walsin Related Developments 12.16 Jianghai

12.16.1 Jianghai Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jianghai Overview

12.16.3 Jianghai Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jianghai Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.16.5 Jianghai Related Developments 12.17 Lelon Electronics

12.17.1 Lelon Electronics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lelon Electronics Overview

12.17.3 Lelon Electronics Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lelon Electronics Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.17.5 Lelon Electronics Related Developments 12.18 CapXon

12.18.1 CapXon Corporation Information

12.18.2 CapXon Overview

12.18.3 CapXon Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 CapXon Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.18.5 CapXon Related Developments 12.19 Su’scon

12.19.1 Su’scon Corporation Information

12.19.2 Su’scon Overview

12.19.3 Su’scon Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Su’scon Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.19.5 Su’scon Related Developments 12.20 FengHua

12.20.1 FengHua Corporation Information

12.20.2 FengHua Overview

12.20.3 FengHua Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 FengHua Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.20.5 FengHua Related Developments 8.21 Maxwell

12.21.1 Maxwell Corporation Information

12.21.2 Maxwell Overview

12.21.3 Maxwell Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Maxwell Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.21.5 Maxwell Related Developments 12.22 EYANG

12.22.1 EYANG Corporation Information

12.22.2 EYANG Overview

12.22.3 EYANG Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 EYANG Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.22.5 EYANG Related Developments 12.23 Huawei

12.23.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.23.2 Huawei Overview

12.23.3 Huawei Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Huawei Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.23.5 Huawei Related Developments 12.24 DARFON

12.24.1 DARFON Corporation Information

12.24.2 DARFON Overview

12.24.3 DARFON Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 DARFON Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.24.5 DARFON Related Developments 12.25 Elna

12.25.1 Elna Corporation Information

12.25.2 Elna Overview

12.25.3 Elna Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Elna Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.25.5 Elna Related Developments 12.26 Torch Electron

12.26.1 Torch Electron Corporation Information

12.26.2 Torch Electron Overview

12.26.3 Torch Electron Electric Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Torch Electron Electric Capacitors Product Description

12.26.5 Torch Electron Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Electric Capacitors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Electric Capacitors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Electric Capacitors Production Mode & Process 13.4 Electric Capacitors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Capacitors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Capacitors Distributors 13.5 Electric Capacitors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Electric Capacitors Industry Trends 14.2 Electric Capacitors Market Drivers 14.3 Electric Capacitors Market Challenges 14.4 Electric Capacitors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Electric Capacitors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

