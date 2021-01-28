Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027 BenQ, Optoma, Hitachi

Projectors with ultra-short throw lenses are designed to produce larger projected images at a shorter throw distance. This means that unlike the standard or long throws projectors; you can get the big picture even when you’re caught in a tight space environment with much less space required between the projector and the screen. Gone are the worries about landing a tiny projected image or blocking out the projections with your shadows when you’re using a standard/long throw projector in a space-constrained room. The China will occupy for more market share in following years, also fast growing rest of Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ultra Short Throw Projector. The top players cover Epson, BenQ, Optoma, Hitachi, ViewSonic, Sony, Christie, Acer, LG, Infocus, Ricoh, Casio, Vivitek, Dell, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Canon, Philips, Honghe Tech, NEC, COSTAR and etc., which are playing important roles in global Ultra Short Throw Projector market. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Market The global Ultra Short Throw Projector market size is projected to reach US$ 5689.3 million by 2026, from US$ 977 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.3% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Scope and Segment Ultra Short Throw Projector market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultra Short Throw Projector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Epson, BenQ, Optoma, Hitachi, ViewSonic, Sony, Christie, Acer, LG, Infocus, Ricoh, Casio, Vivitek, Dell, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Canon, Philips, Honghe Tech, NEC, COSTAR

Ultra Short Throw Projector Breakdown Data by Type

SD, 1080p, 4K, Others

Ultra Short Throw Projector Breakdown Data by Application

Education, Business, Residential, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Ultra Short Throw Projector market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Ultra Short Throw Projector market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 SD

1.2.3 1080p

1.2.4 4K

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Education

1.3.3 Business

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Production 2.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ultra Short Throw Projector Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra Short Throw Projector Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Epson

12.1.1 Epson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Epson Overview

12.1.3 Epson Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Epson Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.1.5 Epson Related Developments 12.2 BenQ

12.2.1 BenQ Corporation Information

12.2.2 BenQ Overview

12.2.3 BenQ Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BenQ Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.2.5 BenQ Related Developments 12.3 Optoma

12.3.1 Optoma Corporation Information

12.3.2 Optoma Overview

12.3.3 Optoma Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Optoma Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.3.5 Optoma Related Developments 12.4 Hitachi

12.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hitachi Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.4.5 Hitachi Related Developments 12.5 ViewSonic

12.5.1 ViewSonic Corporation Information

12.5.2 ViewSonic Overview

12.5.3 ViewSonic Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ViewSonic Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.5.5 ViewSonic Related Developments 12.6 Sony

12.6.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sony Overview

12.6.3 Sony Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sony Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.6.5 Sony Related Developments 12.7 Christie

12.7.1 Christie Corporation Information

12.7.2 Christie Overview

12.7.3 Christie Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Christie Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.7.5 Christie Related Developments 12.8 Acer

12.8.1 Acer Corporation Information

12.8.2 Acer Overview

12.8.3 Acer Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Acer Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.8.5 Acer Related Developments 12.9 LG

12.9.1 LG Corporation Information

12.9.2 LG Overview

12.9.3 LG Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LG Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.9.5 LG Related Developments 12.10 Infocus

12.10.1 Infocus Corporation Information

12.10.2 Infocus Overview

12.10.3 Infocus Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Infocus Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.10.5 Infocus Related Developments 12.11 Ricoh

12.11.1 Ricoh Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ricoh Overview

12.11.3 Ricoh Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ricoh Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.11.5 Ricoh Related Developments 12.12 Casio

12.12.1 Casio Corporation Information

12.12.2 Casio Overview

12.12.3 Casio Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Casio Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.12.5 Casio Related Developments 12.13 Vivitek

12.13.1 Vivitek Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vivitek Overview

12.13.3 Vivitek Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Vivitek Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.13.5 Vivitek Related Developments 12.14 Dell

12.14.1 Dell Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dell Overview

12.14.3 Dell Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dell Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.14.5 Dell Related Developments 12.15 Panasonic

12.15.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.15.2 Panasonic Overview

12.15.3 Panasonic Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Panasonic Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.15.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.16 Mitsubishi

12.16.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.16.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.16.3 Mitsubishi Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Mitsubishi Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.16.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments 12.17 Canon

12.17.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.17.2 Canon Overview

12.17.3 Canon Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Canon Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.17.5 Canon Related Developments 12.18 Philips

12.18.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.18.2 Philips Overview

12.18.3 Philips Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Philips Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.18.5 Philips Related Developments 12.19 Honghe Tech

12.19.1 Honghe Tech Corporation Information

12.19.2 Honghe Tech Overview

12.19.3 Honghe Tech Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Honghe Tech Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.19.5 Honghe Tech Related Developments 12.20 NEC

12.20.1 NEC Corporation Information

12.20.2 NEC Overview

12.20.3 NEC Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 NEC Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.20.5 NEC Related Developments 8.21 COSTAR

12.21.1 COSTAR Corporation Information

12.21.2 COSTAR Overview

12.21.3 COSTAR Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 COSTAR Ultra Short Throw Projector Product Description

12.21.5 COSTAR Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Ultra Short Throw Projector Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Ultra Short Throw Projector Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Ultra Short Throw Projector Production Mode & Process 13.4 Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ultra Short Throw Projector Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ultra Short Throw Projector Distributors 13.5 Ultra Short Throw Projector Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Ultra Short Throw Projector Industry Trends 14.2 Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Drivers 14.3 Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Challenges 14.4 Ultra Short Throw Projector Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

