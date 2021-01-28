Thermoelectric Modules Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Laird, KELK, Marlow

A thermoelectric (TE) module, also called a thermoelectric cooler or Peltier cooler, is a semiconductor-based electronic component that functions as a small heat pump. By applying a low voltage DC power source to a TEM, heat will be moved through the module from one side to the other. One module face, therefore, will be cooled while the opposite face simultaneously is heated. It is important to note that this phenomenon is fully reversible whereby a change in the polarity of the applied DC voltage will cause heat to be moved in the opposite direction. Consequently, a TEM may be used for both cooling and heating in a given application. The global average price of Thermoelectric Modules is in the decreasing trend, from 22.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 21.06 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Thermoelectric Modules includes Single Stage module and Multistage module. Single Stage module still occupied about 85% market share as its low price. The growth rate of multistage module is faster as it can supply high heat difference. China region is the largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, with a production market share nearly 38.55% in 2016. Rest of Asia is the second largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, enjoying production market share nearly 25.33% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, nose ahead China, with a consumption market share nearly 25.28% in 2016. While all the major regions like North America and APAC will also enjoy a fastest speed in next several years.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market The global Thermoelectric Modules market size is projected to reach US$ 935 million by 2026, from US$ 538.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Ferrotec, Laird, KELK, Marlow, RMT, CUI, Hi-Z, Tellurex, Crystal, P&N Tech, Thermonamic Electronics, Kryo Therm, Wellen Tech, AMS Technologies

Thermoelectric Modules Breakdown Data by Type

Single Stage Module, Multistage Module

Thermoelectric Modules Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive, Electronics, Biomedical, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Thermoelectric Modules market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Thermoelectric Modules market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Thermoelectric Modules Market Share Analysis

