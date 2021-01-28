TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027 Ergotron, Mounting Dream, Premier Mounts

TV & Monitor Mounts is a family of standards defined by the video electronics standards association for mounting flat panel monitors, TVs, and other displays to stands or wall mounts. Asia-Pacific was the largest production market with a market share of 44.31% in 2012 and 47.03% in 2017 with an increase of 2.72%. North America and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 15.21% and 14.33% in 2016. In 2016, the top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Milestone, Ergotron, Mounting Dream, making up 11.82% market share of the whole market, each with the market share of 7.73%, 3.02%, and 1.06%. The concentration of this industry is not high, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.42% of the whole market. Today, as people’s economy life becomes better, they are purchasing the more high level life. TV, desktop, and other products which using mounts market in increasing compared with several years before. What is more, they pay more attention to the quality of the TV & monitor mounts and spread those use into the public places. So, TV & Monitor mounts are increasingly used not only in the residential, but also in commercial places. The TV & Monitor mount market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy. The manufacturers are better find their own characteristics, improve product quality, focus on their R&D and the consumers consumption habits, establish a good sales channel, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global TV & Monitor Mounts Market The global TV & Monitor Mounts market size is projected to reach US$ 2802.7 million by 2026, from US$ 2453.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.

:

Global TV & Monitor Mounts Scope and Segment TV & Monitor Mounts market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global TV & Monitor Mounts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Milestone, Ergotron, Mounting Dream, Premier Mounts, Peerless, AVF, LG, Bell’O Digital, Kanto, Mount World, Swift mount, Fleximounts, Promounts, InstallerParts

TV & Monitor Mounts Breakdown Data by Type

Ceiling Mount, Desktop Mount, Wall Mount, Others

TV & Monitor Mounts Breakdown Data by Application

Household, Commercial, Public Regional and Country-level Analysis The TV & Monitor Mounts market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the TV & Monitor Mounts market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and TV & Monitor Mounts Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 TV & Monitor Mounts Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ceiling Mount

1.2.3 Desktop Mount

1.2.4 Wall Mount

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Public 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Production 2.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Production by Region

2.3.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by TV & Monitor Mounts Sales in 2020 4.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top TV & Monitor Mounts Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Price by Type

5.3.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Price by Application

6.3.1 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global TV & Monitor Mounts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa TV & Monitor Mounts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Milestone

12.1.1 Milestone Corporation Information

12.1.2 Milestone Overview

12.1.3 Milestone TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Milestone TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.1.5 Milestone Related Developments 12.2 Ergotron

12.2.1 Ergotron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ergotron Overview

12.2.3 Ergotron TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ergotron TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.2.5 Ergotron Related Developments 12.3 Mounting Dream

12.3.1 Mounting Dream Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mounting Dream Overview

12.3.3 Mounting Dream TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mounting Dream TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.3.5 Mounting Dream Related Developments 12.4 Premier Mounts

12.4.1 Premier Mounts Corporation Information

12.4.2 Premier Mounts Overview

12.4.3 Premier Mounts TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Premier Mounts TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.4.5 Premier Mounts Related Developments 12.5 Peerless

12.5.1 Peerless Corporation Information

12.5.2 Peerless Overview

12.5.3 Peerless TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Peerless TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.5.5 Peerless Related Developments 12.6 AVF

12.6.1 AVF Corporation Information

12.6.2 AVF Overview

12.6.3 AVF TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 AVF TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.6.5 AVF Related Developments 12.7 LG

12.7.1 LG Corporation Information

12.7.2 LG Overview

12.7.3 LG TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LG TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.7.5 LG Related Developments 12.8 Bell’O Digital

12.8.1 Bell’O Digital Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bell’O Digital Overview

12.8.3 Bell’O Digital TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bell’O Digital TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.8.5 Bell’O Digital Related Developments 12.9 Kanto

12.9.1 Kanto Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kanto Overview

12.9.3 Kanto TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kanto TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.9.5 Kanto Related Developments 12.10 Mount World

12.10.1 Mount World Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mount World Overview

12.10.3 Mount World TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mount World TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.10.5 Mount World Related Developments 12.11 Swift mount

12.11.1 Swift mount Corporation Information

12.11.2 Swift mount Overview

12.11.3 Swift mount TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Swift mount TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.11.5 Swift mount Related Developments 12.12 Fleximounts

12.12.1 Fleximounts Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fleximounts Overview

12.12.3 Fleximounts TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Fleximounts TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.12.5 Fleximounts Related Developments 12.13 Promounts

12.13.1 Promounts Corporation Information

12.13.2 Promounts Overview

12.13.3 Promounts TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Promounts TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.13.5 Promounts Related Developments 12.14 InstallerParts

12.14.1 InstallerParts Corporation Information

12.14.2 InstallerParts Overview

12.14.3 InstallerParts TV & Monitor Mounts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 InstallerParts TV & Monitor Mounts Product Description

12.14.5 InstallerParts Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 TV & Monitor Mounts Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 TV & Monitor Mounts Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 TV & Monitor Mounts Production Mode & Process 13.4 TV & Monitor Mounts Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 TV & Monitor Mounts Sales Channels

13.4.2 TV & Monitor Mounts Distributors 13.5 TV & Monitor Mounts Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 TV & Monitor Mounts Industry Trends 14.2 TV & Monitor Mounts Market Drivers 14.3 TV & Monitor Mounts Market Challenges 14.4 TV & Monitor Mounts Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global TV & Monitor Mounts Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

