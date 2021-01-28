Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027| Maag, JC Times, Parkinson Technologies

The discontinuous screen changers utilize a lever, ratchet, or screw device to move the melt filters in and out of the flow. These screen changers are called discontinuous because they require the line to be stopped for a screen change. The positive characteristics are low cost and straight-through, low-pressure-loss flow design; while the obvious disadvantage is complete process interruption when screens need to be changed. The key players are Nordson, Maag, JC Times, Parkinson Technologies, PSI, Anji Plastic, Erema, Batte Mechanical, Trendelkamp, Alpha Marathon, ECON, Plasmac, CROWN and so on. Based on regions, the global Discontinuous Screen Changers market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Excluding China), and the Rest of the World (ROW). The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the key market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for discontinuous screen changers in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The availability of low-cost discontinuous screen changers from regional manufacturers is impacting the growth of the market positively. Additionally, the availability of affordable discontinuous screen changers manufactured byte leading players in order to remain competitive has also bolstered the market growth in this region. The growing competition among the third-party e-commerce channels (backed with large pockets venture capitals) is another key factor fueling the industry growth. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition. Although discontinuous screen changer brings a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field due to the low growth rate.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Market The global Discontinuous Screen Changers market size is projected to reach US$ 59 million by 2026, from US$ 55 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Scope and Segment Discontinuous Screen Changers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Discontinuous Screen Changers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Nordson, Maag, JC Times, Parkinson Technologies, PSI, Anji Plastic, Erema, Batte Mechanical, Trendelkamp, Alpha Marathon, ECON, Plasmac, CROWN

Discontinuous Screen Changers Breakdown Data by Type

Manual, Hydraulic

Discontinuous Screen Changers Breakdown Data by Application

Electrical and Electronic, Packaging, Building and Construction, Automotive, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Discontinuous Screen Changers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Discontinuous Screen Changers market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual

1.2.3 Hydraulic 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electrical and Electronic

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Building and Construction

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Production 2.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Discontinuous Screen Changers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Discontinuous Screen Changers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Nordson

12.1.1 Nordson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nordson Overview

12.1.3 Nordson Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nordson Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.1.5 Nordson Related Developments 12.2 Maag

12.2.1 Maag Corporation Information

12.2.2 Maag Overview

12.2.3 Maag Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Maag Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.2.5 Maag Related Developments 12.3 JC Times

12.3.1 JC Times Corporation Information

12.3.2 JC Times Overview

12.3.3 JC Times Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 JC Times Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.3.5 JC Times Related Developments 12.4 Parkinson Technologies

12.4.1 Parkinson Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Parkinson Technologies Overview

12.4.3 Parkinson Technologies Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Parkinson Technologies Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.4.5 Parkinson Technologies Related Developments 12.5 PSI

12.5.1 PSI Corporation Information

12.5.2 PSI Overview

12.5.3 PSI Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 PSI Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.5.5 PSI Related Developments 12.6 Anji Plastic

12.6.1 Anji Plastic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Anji Plastic Overview

12.6.3 Anji Plastic Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Anji Plastic Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.6.5 Anji Plastic Related Developments 12.7 Erema

12.7.1 Erema Corporation Information

12.7.2 Erema Overview

12.7.3 Erema Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Erema Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.7.5 Erema Related Developments 12.8 Batte Mechanical

12.8.1 Batte Mechanical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Batte Mechanical Overview

12.8.3 Batte Mechanical Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Batte Mechanical Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.8.5 Batte Mechanical Related Developments 12.9 Trendelkamp

12.9.1 Trendelkamp Corporation Information

12.9.2 Trendelkamp Overview

12.9.3 Trendelkamp Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Trendelkamp Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.9.5 Trendelkamp Related Developments 12.10 Alpha Marathon

12.10.1 Alpha Marathon Corporation Information

12.10.2 Alpha Marathon Overview

12.10.3 Alpha Marathon Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Alpha Marathon Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.10.5 Alpha Marathon Related Developments 12.11 ECON

12.11.1 ECON Corporation Information

12.11.2 ECON Overview

12.11.3 ECON Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ECON Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.11.5 ECON Related Developments 12.12 Plasmac

12.12.1 Plasmac Corporation Information

12.12.2 Plasmac Overview

12.12.3 Plasmac Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Plasmac Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.12.5 Plasmac Related Developments 12.13 CROWN

12.13.1 CROWN Corporation Information

12.13.2 CROWN Overview

12.13.3 CROWN Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CROWN Discontinuous Screen Changers Product Description

12.13.5 CROWN Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Discontinuous Screen Changers Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Discontinuous Screen Changers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Discontinuous Screen Changers Production Mode & Process 13.4 Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Discontinuous Screen Changers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Discontinuous Screen Changers Distributors 13.5 Discontinuous Screen Changers Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Discontinuous Screen Changers Industry Trends 14.2 Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Drivers 14.3 Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Challenges 14.4 Discontinuous Screen Changers Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Discontinuous Screen Changers Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

