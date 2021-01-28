E-paper Display (EPD) Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar

E-paper display also known as electronic paper or electronic ink display. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. This may make them more comfortable to read, and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade. The growth of the E-paper Display market is driven by the increasing E-Reader, and also driven by other factors, such as an increasing adoption of ESL in the retail industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market. The main players in this Market are E Ink, OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar, Plastic Logic, Pervisive, Displays, LG Display, Gamma Dynamics and ITRI. The largest share of the manufacturer is E-Ink, which dominates the market. E-paper technology offers the benefits of low power consumption and sunlight readability which results in an improved performance. E-paper display technology has the potential to compete with the established and mature display technologies especially LCD. There is an increase in the adoption of e-paper display by the designers of consumer electronic devices due to the performance benefits it offers. Many new e-paper technologies are lined up for commercialization and will certainly help in increasing the adoption rate of the e-paper display. E-paper display are mostly used in the E-Reader and ESL industry. At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies. China’s Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product. With the popularity of NFC smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition. In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is only 1~2%.Although Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) brings a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market The global E-paper Display (EPD) market size is projected to reach US$ 1493.6 million by 2026, from US$ 756 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622538/global-e-paper-display-epd-market

:

Global E-paper Display (EPD) Scope and Segment E-paper Display (EPD) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-paper Display (EPD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, E Ink, OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar, Plastic Logic, Pervisive Displays, LG Display, Gamma Dynamics, ITRI

E-paper Display (EPD) Breakdown Data by Type

Glass-based electronic paper, Flexible electronic paper

E-paper Display (EPD) Breakdown Data by Application

E-Reader, Electronic Shelf Label, Other Applications Regional and Country-level Analysis The E-paper Display (EPD) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the E-paper Display (EPD) market report are China and Taiwan.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and E-paper Display (EPD) Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c2b58078aa6c24ca9a7628a5ede9edae,0,1,global-e-paper-display-epd-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 E-paper Display (EPD) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass-based electronic paper

1.2.3 Flexible electronic paper 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 E-Reader

1.3.3 Electronic Shelf Label

1.3.4 Other Applications 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Production 2.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 China 2.5 Taiwan 3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by E-paper Display (EPD) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top E-paper Display (EPD) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global E-paper Display (EPD) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa E-paper Display (EPD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 E Ink

12.1.1 E Ink Corporation Information

12.1.2 E Ink Overview

12.1.3 E Ink E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 E Ink E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.1.5 E Ink Related Developments 12.2 OED

12.2.1 OED Corporation Information

12.2.2 OED Overview

12.2.3 OED E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 OED E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.2.5 OED Related Developments 12.3 Qualcomm

12.3.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.3.2 Qualcomm Overview

12.3.3 Qualcomm E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Qualcomm E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.3.5 Qualcomm Related Developments 12.4 Liquavistar

12.4.1 Liquavistar Corporation Information

12.4.2 Liquavistar Overview

12.4.3 Liquavistar E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Liquavistar E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.4.5 Liquavistar Related Developments 12.5 Plastic Logic

12.5.1 Plastic Logic Corporation Information

12.5.2 Plastic Logic Overview

12.5.3 Plastic Logic E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Plastic Logic E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.5.5 Plastic Logic Related Developments 12.6 Pervisive Displays

12.6.1 Pervisive Displays Corporation Information

12.6.2 Pervisive Displays Overview

12.6.3 Pervisive Displays E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Pervisive Displays E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.6.5 Pervisive Displays Related Developments 12.7 LG Display

12.7.1 LG Display Corporation Information

12.7.2 LG Display Overview

12.7.3 LG Display E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LG Display E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.7.5 LG Display Related Developments 12.8 Gamma Dynamics

12.8.1 Gamma Dynamics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gamma Dynamics Overview

12.8.3 Gamma Dynamics E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gamma Dynamics E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.8.5 Gamma Dynamics Related Developments 12.9 ITRI

12.9.1 ITRI Corporation Information

12.9.2 ITRI Overview

12.9.3 ITRI E-paper Display (EPD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ITRI E-paper Display (EPD) Product Description

12.9.5 ITRI Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 E-paper Display (EPD) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 E-paper Display (EPD) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 E-paper Display (EPD) Production Mode & Process 13.4 E-paper Display (EPD) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 E-paper Display (EPD) Sales Channels

13.4.2 E-paper Display (EPD) Distributors 13.5 E-paper Display (EPD) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 E-paper Display (EPD) Industry Trends 14.2 E-paper Display (EPD) Market Drivers 14.3 E-paper Display (EPD) Market Challenges 14.4 E-paper Display (EPD) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global E-paper Display (EPD) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/