Chip Power Inductor Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida

A chip power inductor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in a magnetic field when electric current is flowing through it. It can use high or low frequency radio signals as well as frequencies that are self-resonant. They are often found in power lines, RF transceivers, computers, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, etc. In this report, we focus on the research of the chip power inductor manufacturers and the statistic is based on the’s production value (Revenue). At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the chip inductor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese chip inductor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . China’s chip inductor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international chip inductor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import. TDK accounted for 21.79% of the Global Chip Power Inductor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 21.62%, 17.97% including Murata and Taiyo Yuden. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Chip Power Inductor Market The global Chip Power Inductor market size is projected to reach US$ 1364.4 million by 2026, from US$ 1026.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Chip Power Inductor Scope and Segment Chip Power Inductor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chip Power Inductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Chilisin, Sunlord, Misumi, AVX, Sagami Elec, Microgate, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Fenghua Advanced

Chip Power Inductor Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor, Shielded Chip Power Inductor

Chip Power Inductor Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Electronics, Communications Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Computer, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Chip Power Inductor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Chip Power Inductor market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Chip Power Inductor Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

