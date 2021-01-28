Temperature Monitoring Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027 Sensata, Amphenol, TE Connectivity

A temperature sensor collects temperature data and displays in a human-understandable format. These sensors are of two types, contact temperature sensors and non-contact temperature sensors. Industries, automotive, Consumer Electronics and the medical sector are some of the key industries using these temperature sensors. Emerson, Sensata and Amphenol captured the top three production value share spots in the Temperature Monitoring market in 2016. Emerson dominated with 5.68% production value share, followed by Sensata with 3.74% production value share and Amphenol with 3.62% production value share. The increasing demand for safe and better automotive vehicles that are compliant with environmental regulations is driving the demand for temperature sensors. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems. Although sales of Temperature Monitoring brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Temperature Monitoring Market The global Temperature Monitoring market size is projected to reach US$ 11450 million by 2026, from US$ 8438.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Temperature Monitoring Scope and Segment Temperature Monitoring market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Temperature Monitoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Emerson, Sensata, Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Texas instruments, Molex, Honeywell, Siemens, ABB, Panasonic, STMicroelectronics N.V., Fluke, Delphi, OMRON, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, ON Semiconductor, 3M, MEDTRONIC, Medline Industries

Temperature Monitoring Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, Contact Temperature Sensors

Temperature Monitoring Breakdown Data by Application

Industries, Medical, Food and Beverage, Electronics, Oil and gas, Automotive Industry, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Temperature Monitoring market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Temperature Monitoring market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Temperature Monitoring Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Temperature Monitoring Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors

1.2.3 Contact Temperature Sensors 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industries

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Food and Beverage

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Oil and gas

1.3.7 Automotive Industry

1.3.8 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Temperature Monitoring Production 2.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Temperature Monitoring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Temperature Monitoring Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Temperature Monitoring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Temperature Monitoring Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Temperature Monitoring Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Temperature Monitoring Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Temperature Monitoring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Temperature Monitoring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Temperature Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Temperature Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Temperature Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Temperature Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Monitoring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Emerson

12.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emerson Overview

12.1.3 Emerson Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Emerson Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.1.5 Emerson Related Developments 12.2 Sensata

12.2.1 Sensata Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sensata Overview

12.2.3 Sensata Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sensata Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.2.5 Sensata Related Developments 12.3 Amphenol

12.3.1 Amphenol Corporation Information

12.3.2 Amphenol Overview

12.3.3 Amphenol Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Amphenol Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.3.5 Amphenol Related Developments 12.4 TE Connectivity

12.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.4.2 TE Connectivity Overview

12.4.3 TE Connectivity Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TE Connectivity Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.4.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments 12.5 Texas instruments

12.5.1 Texas instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 Texas instruments Overview

12.5.3 Texas instruments Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Texas instruments Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.5.5 Texas instruments Related Developments 12.6 Molex

12.6.1 Molex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Molex Overview

12.6.3 Molex Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Molex Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.6.5 Molex Related Developments 12.7 Honeywell

12.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Honeywell Overview

12.7.3 Honeywell Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Honeywell Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.7.5 Honeywell Related Developments 12.8 Siemens

12.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.8.2 Siemens Overview

12.8.3 Siemens Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Siemens Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.8.5 Siemens Related Developments 12.9 ABB

12.9.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.9.2 ABB Overview

12.9.3 ABB Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ABB Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.9.5 ABB Related Developments 12.10 Panasonic

12.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Panasonic Overview

12.10.3 Panasonic Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Panasonic Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.10.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.11 STMicroelectronics N.V.

12.11.1 STMicroelectronics N.V. Corporation Information

12.11.2 STMicroelectronics N.V. Overview

12.11.3 STMicroelectronics N.V. Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 STMicroelectronics N.V. Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.11.5 STMicroelectronics N.V. Related Developments 12.12 Fluke

12.12.1 Fluke Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fluke Overview

12.12.3 Fluke Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Fluke Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.12.5 Fluke Related Developments 12.13 Delphi

12.13.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Delphi Overview

12.13.3 Delphi Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Delphi Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.13.5 Delphi Related Developments 12.14 OMRON

12.14.1 OMRON Corporation Information

12.14.2 OMRON Overview

12.14.3 OMRON Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 OMRON Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.14.5 OMRON Related Developments 12.15 Analog Devices

12.15.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.15.2 Analog Devices Overview

12.15.3 Analog Devices Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Analog Devices Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.15.5 Analog Devices Related Developments 12.16 Microchip Technology

12.16.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

12.16.2 Microchip Technology Overview

12.16.3 Microchip Technology Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Microchip Technology Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.16.5 Microchip Technology Related Developments 12.17 ON Semiconductor

12.17.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.17.2 ON Semiconductor Overview

12.17.3 ON Semiconductor Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ON Semiconductor Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.17.5 ON Semiconductor Related Developments 12.18 3M

12.18.1 3M Corporation Information

12.18.2 3M Overview

12.18.3 3M Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 3M Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.18.5 3M Related Developments 12.19 MEDTRONIC

12.19.1 MEDTRONIC Corporation Information

12.19.2 MEDTRONIC Overview

12.19.3 MEDTRONIC Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 MEDTRONIC Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.19.5 MEDTRONIC Related Developments 12.20 Medline Industries

12.20.1 Medline Industries Corporation Information

12.20.2 Medline Industries Overview

12.20.3 Medline Industries Temperature Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Medline Industries Temperature Monitoring Product Description

12.20.5 Medline Industries Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Temperature Monitoring Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Temperature Monitoring Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Temperature Monitoring Production Mode & Process 13.4 Temperature Monitoring Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Temperature Monitoring Sales Channels

13.4.2 Temperature Monitoring Distributors 13.5 Temperature Monitoring Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Temperature Monitoring Industry Trends 14.2 Temperature Monitoring Market Drivers 14.3 Temperature Monitoring Market Challenges 14.4 Temperature Monitoring Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Temperature Monitoring Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

