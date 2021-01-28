Slip Rings Market Growth And Market Share By 2027 Schleifring, Morgan, Cobham

A Slip Ring is an electromechanical device that allows the transmission of power and electrical signals from a stationary to a rotating structure. Also called a rotary electrical joint, collector or electric swivel, a Slip Ring can be used in any electromechanical system that requires unrestrained, intermittent or continuous rotation while transmitting power and / or data. It can improve mechanical performance, simplify system operation and eliminate damage-prone wires dangling from movable joints. The global Slip Rings market is dominated by few players like Moog, Schleifring, Morgan, Cobham and MERSEN, etc. the top five players holds a share over 50 percent.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Slip Rings Market The global Slip Rings market size is projected to reach US$ 1047.8 million by 2026, from US$ 844.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Slip Rings Scope and Segment Slip Rings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Slip Rings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Moog, Schleifring, Morgan, Cobham, MERSEN, Stemmann, LTN, RUAG, DSTI, Cavotec SA, Pandect Precision, NSD, Mercotac, UEA, BGB, Conductix-Wampfler, Molex, Ravioli, Rotac, Michigan Scientific, Electro-Miniatures, Hangzhou Prosper, Jinpat Electronics, Moflon, Pan-link Technology, Foxtac Electric, SenRing Electronics, TrueSci Fine Works, Jarch
Slip Rings Breakdown Data by Type
Small Capsules, Mid-Sized Capsules, Enclosed Power Thru-Bore, Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore, Others
Slip Rings Breakdown Data by Application
Defense & Aerospace, Industrial & Commercial, Test Equipment, Wind Turbines, Video & Optical Systems, Radar, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Slip Rings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Slip Rings market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Slip Rings Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Slip Rings Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Slip Rings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Small Capsules
1.2.3 Mid-Sized Capsules
1.2.4 Enclosed Power Thru-Bore
1.2.5 Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore
1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Slip Rings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Defense & Aerospace
1.3.3 Industrial & Commercial
1.3.4 Test Equipment
1.3.5 Wind Turbines
1.3.6 Video & Optical Systems
1.3.7 Radar
1.3.8 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Slip Rings Production 2.1 Global Slip Rings Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Slip Rings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Slip Rings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Slip Rings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Slip Rings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Slip Rings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Slip Rings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Slip Rings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Slip Rings Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Slip Rings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Slip Rings Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Slip Rings Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Slip Rings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Slip Rings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Slip Rings Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Slip Rings Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Slip Rings Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Slip Rings Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Slip Rings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Slip Rings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Slip Rings Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Slip Rings Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Slip Rings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Slip Rings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Slip Rings Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Slip Rings Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Slip Rings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Slip Rings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Slip Rings Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Slip Rings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Slip Rings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Slip Rings Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Slip Rings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Slip Rings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Slip Rings Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Slip Rings Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Slip Rings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Slip Rings Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Slip Rings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Slip Rings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Slip Rings Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Slip Rings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Slip Rings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Slip Rings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Slip Rings Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Slip Rings Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Slip Rings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Slip Rings Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Slip Rings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Slip Rings Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Slip Rings Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Slip Rings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Slip Rings Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Slip Rings Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Slip Rings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Slip Rings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Slip Rings Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Slip Rings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Slip Rings Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Slip Rings Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Slip Rings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Slip Rings Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Slip Rings Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Slip Rings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Slip Rings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Slip Rings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Slip Rings Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Slip Rings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Slip Rings Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Slip Rings Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Slip Rings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Slip Rings Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Slip Rings Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Slip Rings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Slip Rings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Slip Rings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Moog
12.1.1 Moog Corporation Information
12.1.2 Moog Overview
12.1.3 Moog Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Moog Slip Rings Product Description
12.1.5 Moog Related Developments 12.2 Schleifring
12.2.1 Schleifring Corporation Information
12.2.2 Schleifring Overview
12.2.3 Schleifring Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Schleifring Slip Rings Product Description
12.2.5 Schleifring Related Developments 12.3 Morgan
12.3.1 Morgan Corporation Information
12.3.2 Morgan Overview
12.3.3 Morgan Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Morgan Slip Rings Product Description
12.3.5 Morgan Related Developments 12.4 Cobham
12.4.1 Cobham Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cobham Overview
12.4.3 Cobham Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Cobham Slip Rings Product Description
12.4.5 Cobham Related Developments 12.5 MERSEN
12.5.1 MERSEN Corporation Information
12.5.2 MERSEN Overview
12.5.3 MERSEN Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 MERSEN Slip Rings Product Description
12.5.5 MERSEN Related Developments 12.6 Stemmann
12.6.1 Stemmann Corporation Information
12.6.2 Stemmann Overview
12.6.3 Stemmann Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Stemmann Slip Rings Product Description
12.6.5 Stemmann Related Developments 12.7 LTN
12.7.1 LTN Corporation Information
12.7.2 LTN Overview
12.7.3 LTN Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 LTN Slip Rings Product Description
12.7.5 LTN Related Developments 12.8 RUAG
12.8.1 RUAG Corporation Information
12.8.2 RUAG Overview
12.8.3 RUAG Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 RUAG Slip Rings Product Description
12.8.5 RUAG Related Developments 12.9 DSTI
12.9.1 DSTI Corporation Information
12.9.2 DSTI Overview
12.9.3 DSTI Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 DSTI Slip Rings Product Description
12.9.5 DSTI Related Developments 12.10 Cavotec SA
12.10.1 Cavotec SA Corporation Information
12.10.2 Cavotec SA Overview
12.10.3 Cavotec SA Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Cavotec SA Slip Rings Product Description
12.10.5 Cavotec SA Related Developments 12.11 Pandect Precision
12.11.1 Pandect Precision Corporation Information
12.11.2 Pandect Precision Overview
12.11.3 Pandect Precision Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Pandect Precision Slip Rings Product Description
12.11.5 Pandect Precision Related Developments 12.12 NSD
12.12.1 NSD Corporation Information
12.12.2 NSD Overview
12.12.3 NSD Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 NSD Slip Rings Product Description
12.12.5 NSD Related Developments 12.13 Mercotac
12.13.1 Mercotac Corporation Information
12.13.2 Mercotac Overview
12.13.3 Mercotac Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Mercotac Slip Rings Product Description
12.13.5 Mercotac Related Developments 12.14 UEA
12.14.1 UEA Corporation Information
12.14.2 UEA Overview
12.14.3 UEA Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 UEA Slip Rings Product Description
12.14.5 UEA Related Developments 12.15 BGB
12.15.1 BGB Corporation Information
12.15.2 BGB Overview
12.15.3 BGB Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 BGB Slip Rings Product Description
12.15.5 BGB Related Developments 12.16 Conductix-Wampfler
12.16.1 Conductix-Wampfler Corporation Information
12.16.2 Conductix-Wampfler Overview
12.16.3 Conductix-Wampfler Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Conductix-Wampfler Slip Rings Product Description
12.16.5 Conductix-Wampfler Related Developments 12.17 Molex
12.17.1 Molex Corporation Information
12.17.2 Molex Overview
12.17.3 Molex Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Molex Slip Rings Product Description
12.17.5 Molex Related Developments 12.18 Ravioli
12.18.1 Ravioli Corporation Information
12.18.2 Ravioli Overview
12.18.3 Ravioli Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Ravioli Slip Rings Product Description
12.18.5 Ravioli Related Developments 12.19 Rotac
12.19.1 Rotac Corporation Information
12.19.2 Rotac Overview
12.19.3 Rotac Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Rotac Slip Rings Product Description
12.19.5 Rotac Related Developments 12.20 Michigan Scientific
12.20.1 Michigan Scientific Corporation Information
12.20.2 Michigan Scientific Overview
12.20.3 Michigan Scientific Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Michigan Scientific Slip Rings Product Description
12.20.5 Michigan Scientific Related Developments 8.21 Electro-Miniatures
12.21.1 Electro-Miniatures Corporation Information
12.21.2 Electro-Miniatures Overview
12.21.3 Electro-Miniatures Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Electro-Miniatures Slip Rings Product Description
12.21.5 Electro-Miniatures Related Developments 12.22 Hangzhou Prosper
12.22.1 Hangzhou Prosper Corporation Information
12.22.2 Hangzhou Prosper Overview
12.22.3 Hangzhou Prosper Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Hangzhou Prosper Slip Rings Product Description
12.22.5 Hangzhou Prosper Related Developments 12.23 Jinpat Electronics
12.23.1 Jinpat Electronics Corporation Information
12.23.2 Jinpat Electronics Overview
12.23.3 Jinpat Electronics Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Jinpat Electronics Slip Rings Product Description
12.23.5 Jinpat Electronics Related Developments 12.24 Moflon
12.24.1 Moflon Corporation Information
12.24.2 Moflon Overview
12.24.3 Moflon Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Moflon Slip Rings Product Description
12.24.5 Moflon Related Developments 12.25 Pan-link Technology
12.25.1 Pan-link Technology Corporation Information
12.25.2 Pan-link Technology Overview
12.25.3 Pan-link Technology Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Pan-link Technology Slip Rings Product Description
12.25.5 Pan-link Technology Related Developments 12.26 Foxtac Electric
12.26.1 Foxtac Electric Corporation Information
12.26.2 Foxtac Electric Overview
12.26.3 Foxtac Electric Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Foxtac Electric Slip Rings Product Description
12.26.5 Foxtac Electric Related Developments 12.27 SenRing Electronics
12.27.1 SenRing Electronics Corporation Information
12.27.2 SenRing Electronics Overview
12.27.3 SenRing Electronics Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 SenRing Electronics Slip Rings Product Description
12.27.5 SenRing Electronics Related Developments 12.28 TrueSci Fine Works
12.28.1 TrueSci Fine Works Corporation Information
12.28.2 TrueSci Fine Works Overview
12.28.3 TrueSci Fine Works Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 TrueSci Fine Works Slip Rings Product Description
12.28.5 TrueSci Fine Works Related Developments 12.29 Jarch
12.29.1 Jarch Corporation Information
12.29.2 Jarch Overview
12.29.3 Jarch Slip Rings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Jarch Slip Rings Product Description
12.29.5 Jarch Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Slip Rings Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Slip Rings Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Slip Rings Production Mode & Process 13.4 Slip Rings Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Slip Rings Sales Channels
13.4.2 Slip Rings Distributors 13.5 Slip Rings Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Slip Rings Industry Trends 14.2 Slip Rings Market Drivers 14.3 Slip Rings Market Challenges 14.4 Slip Rings Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Slip Rings Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
