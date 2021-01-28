Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Growth Prospects, Revenue, Production, New Development, Business Share, Global Trends and Forecast To 2025

The magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025.

The major players operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market include General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding. For instance, in April 2017, Philips introduced the latest MR solution neurology-focused MultiBand SENSE. The launch of the product helped in the faster diagnosis of the diseases. And the launch expanded the geographical presence of the company in global magnetic resonance imaging market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market is segmented as, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

