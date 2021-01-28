Cookware Products Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Cookware Products Market is valued approximately at USD 74.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cookware products market includes bowls, aluminum topes, aluminum trays, aluminum casserole, aluminum bucket, aluminum vessels, aluminum pots, and milk pans and many more. One of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global market for cookware products is the rapid increase in online sales. The increasing penetration of technology and IoT devices had enabled a number of vendors to boost their presence on e-commerce channels. While offline sales channels like retail stores accounted for a significant share of sales revenue in 2018, the rapid growth of internet infrastructure in emerging markets like India and China may boost cookware online sales. As a result, the growing shift of consumers towards personalized shopping via digital devices is anticipated to enhance online sales over the forecast timeframe. According to Statista, in 2019, U.S. non-stick cookware retail sales accounted for approximately USD 1.47 billion which has increased from the previous years. Business demand on the residential side is opportunity factor. In India, for example, the household count has risen from 52.06 million to 78.48 million, as per census 2011. In many other nations, growing population has increased the number of household consumption owing to increasing immigrants from different countries, thus boosting the product’s market demand.

The regional analysis of global Cookware Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market due to high demand from developing countries like India and China. Changing lifestyles as well as increasing disposable income have been expected to drive the regional market in the forecast timeframe. Rising numbers of hotels and resorts are fueling growth of the market as a result of growing trend of travel to places like Thailand and Malaysia.

Major market player included in this report are:

Risoli SRL

Illa

Meyer Corporation

The Cookware Company

Nordic Ware

Ballarini

All-Clad

Regal Ware Inc

The Vollrath Company

Supreminox

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type

Stainless Steel,

Aluminum

Others

by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cookware Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

