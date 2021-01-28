Global HUMAN CENTRIC LIGHTING Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2023

Human Centric Lighting Market Growth Boosts in Healthcare Sector Post COVID-19 | Industry analysis by Major Companies: Waldmann Lighting, Hubbell Inc., Arcluce S.p.A.

Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that the human centric lighting market 2020 can gain substantial grounds across the globe between 2018 and 2023 (evaluation period). The market is said to be expanding at an exhilarating pace, given the increasing application scope of human centric lighting in the healthcare industry, such as in elderly care centers and hospitals.

We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report. The human centric lighting market report discusses the COVID-19 impact on the market and the growth potential of the industry following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Analysis

SARS-CoV-2 has led to higher focus on the development of a strong supply chain as well as on the exploration of ways to deal with the lack of raw materials and products in the semiconductor industry. The novel coronavirus induced lockdown has boosted the demand for potential suppliers along with the adoption of better techniques to bring down the instability in the supply chain. Post pandemic, the situation has been such that more and more industries are adopting the latest technologies that can ensure better productivity and stability of the supply chain.

Although the lighting industry is bearing the repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak, human-centric lighting (HCL) systems are finding extensive deployment in healthcare, industrial, education, residential and retail industries. The demand for HCL systems has gone up significantly in the healthcare sector, following the pandemic, especially in elderly care centers for people who are unable to obtain daylight due to mobility issues or some illness.

Leading Companies

Leading companies in the market are Waldmann Lighting (US), Hubbell Inc. (US), Arcluce S.p.A. (Italy), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Glamox (Norway), Zumtobel AG (Austria), CoeLux S.r.l (Italy), Fagerhult AB (Sweden), Osram Licht AG (Germany), ES-SYSTEM S.A. (Poland), and more.

Some other vendors listed in the study include NormaGrup Technology (Spain), Legrand SA (France), Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd (South Korea), to name a few.

Market Segmentation

Application and component type are the primary segments based on which the market research has been carried out by MRFR.

The application-wise categories are healthcare, retail, education, residential, industrial, and others.

The component types described in the market study include drivers, sensors, switches & dimmers, transmitters & receivers and microprocessors & microcontrollers.

Regional Insight

North America, Europe, APAC/Asia Pacific, along with RoW/rest of the world are the primary markets for human centric lighting.

Europe could emerge as the leader in the global market, with Germany, Spain and the UK heading the said growth. The high consumption of HCL solutions in the healthcare sector along with the strong backing given by the government as well as regulatory bodies are some of the top impacting factors. Massive investments by the government and leading companies also favor the human-centric lighting market here.

The North American market can claim the second lead in the global market, thanks to the escalating growth of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT backed by the extensive IT infrastructure in the region. Canada and the US could be the most profitable markets in the region during the appraisal period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

Human Centric Lighting Market, By Segments

Competitive Analysis

Continued…

