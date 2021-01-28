Cycling Helmet Market Growth Analysis, Incredible Possibilities and Forecast To 2025

“According to a new research report titled Cycling Helmet Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head.

Shells of Cycling Helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.

The classification of MTB Helmets, Road Helmets and Sport Helmets, and the proportion of MTB Helmets in 2019 is about 46.01%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2019.

Cycling Helmet is widely used in Commuter & Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Cycling Helmet is Commuter & Recreation, and proportion in 2019 is about 71.22%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.63% in 2019. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.26%.

The global Cycling Helmet market was 780 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 1110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Cycling Helmet industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cycling Helmet by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Get a Sample PDF copy of Cycling Helmet Market @ https://reportsinsights.com/sample/238647

Key Competitors of the Global Cycling Helmet Market are:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

ABUS

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Locatelli Spa

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

The ‘Global Cycling Helmet Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Cycling Helmet Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Cycling Helmet market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

To get this report at a profitable rate.: https://reportsinsights.com/discount/238647

Regional Cycling Helmet Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Cycling Helmet Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Cycling Helmet Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Cycling Helmet Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Cycling Helmet market performance

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/Cycling-Helmet-Market-238647

About US:

Reports Insights is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domain. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Contact US:

: (US) +1-214-272-0234

: (APAC) +91-7972263819

Email: [email protected]

Sales: [email protected]

“

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/