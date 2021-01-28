Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market: Main players, Size, Segmentation SWOT analysis 2020 to 2025

“According to a new research report titled Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The report offers detailed coverage of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR; see also other names below) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.

Of the major players of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market, Neology maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Neology accounted for 6.95% of the Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 6.26%, 5.70% including Siemens and Elsag.

The global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market was 640 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 1570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market are:

Neology

Siemens

Elsag

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

Genetec

Bosch Security Systems

NDI Recognition Systems

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

Shenzhen AnShiBao

Petards Group

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

Clearview Communications

GeoVision

NEXCOM

HTS

TagMaster

ParkingEye Limited

AlertSystems

MAV Systems

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Cameras

Hardware

Software& Services

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Car Park Management

The ‘Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Regional Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

