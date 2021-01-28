Amorphous Polyolefin Market Size Estimates, Demand and Business Senario Outlook by 2025

“According to a new research report titled Amorphous Polyolefin Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Amorphous poly-alpha-olefins (APAO/APO) are produced by (co-) polymerisation of ?-olefins, e.g. propylene or 1-butene with Ziegler-Natta catalysts. The (co-)polymers have an amorphous structure which makes them useful for the production of hot melt adhesives.

APOs are mainly classified into propylene homopolymer, copolymer of propylene and ethylene and propylene homopolymer and ethylene copolymer etc. Propylene homopolymer is the largest type. In 2019, global propylene homopolymer consumption is 80649 ton.

The global Amorphous Polyolefin market was 410 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Amorphous Polyolefin industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Amorphous Polyolefin by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global Amorphous Polyolefin Market are:

Evonik

Eastman

REXtac

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals

Hangzhou Hangao

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Propylene Homopolymer

Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene

Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer

Other

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Hot Melt Adhesive and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Bitumen Modification

Polymer Modification

Other

The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Amorphous Polyolefin market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Regional Amorphous Polyolefin Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

