Amorphous Graphite Market Report Coverage: Size, Statistics, Restraints, Drivers, Limits, Share

Amorphous graphite is a naturally occurring seam mineral that forms from the geologic metamorphism of anthracite coal. Contrary to the name, amorphous’ graphite is not truly amorphous, but is a microcrystalline form of natural graphite. The morphology of amorphous graphite is typically granular except in extremely fine grinds, which have a flakey structure.

The top producers are mainly from China, Canada and Austria. South Graphite and Botai Graphite from China, Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg Ges.m.b.H from Austria, while Fortune Graphite from Canada. The top three manufacturers occupy for nearly 50 percent global market share.

South Graphite is the largest producer of Amorphous Graphite in China, this company is state-owned firm established through merging many small plants. In past few years, more and more small manufacturers halt production due to environmental protection, and in future, the market concentration ratio in China will be higher, and the big manufacturers will develop high value-added products and will be more competitive.

The global Amorphous Graphite market was 190 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Amorphous Graphite Market include are:-

South Graphite

Botai Graphite

Ulanqab Darsen Graphite New Materials

GONSION graphite

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

Fortune Graphite

Asbury Carbons

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Carbon Content Below 80%

Carbon Content Above 80%

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Iron and Steel Industry

Coating

Refractory Material

Carbon Additive

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Amorphous Graphite companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Amorphous Graphite submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Amorphous Graphite market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Amorphous Graphite market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global Amorphous Graphite Market 2020 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

