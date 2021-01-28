American Football Helmet Market Major Players, Production Process, Cost Analysis, Channels

“The American Football Helmet Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

American Football Helmets is a piece of protective equipment used mainly in American football and Canadian football. It consists of a hard-plastic shell with thick padding on the inside, a face mask made of one or more plastic-coated metal bars, and a chinstrap. Each position has a different type of face mask to balance protection and visibility, and some players add polycarbonate visors to their helmets, which are used to protect their eyes from glare and impacts. Helmets are a requirement at all levels of organized football, except for non-tackle variations such as flag football. Although they are protective, players can and do still suffer head injuries such as concussions.

There are three kinds of American Football Helmets: youth American Football Helmets and adult American Football Helmets. Report data showed that 81.86% of the American Football Helmets market demand in middle school (10-14 years old) and high school (15-18 years old), 18.24% in adult American Football Helmets is sold to America football adult player (both amateur player and profession player) in 2019.

Market competition is very intense. Riddell, Schutt, Xenith and VICIS, SG Helmets are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global American Football Helmet market was 140 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Riddell

Schutt

Xenith

VICIS

SG Helmets

Adult American Football Helmets

Youth American Football Helmets

Profession Player

Amateur Player

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

