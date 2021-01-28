Global SEMICONDUCTOR INSPECTION SYSTEM Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2023

SEMICONDUCTOR INSPECTION SYSTEM MARKET MAY REACH $6.91 BN MARK BY 2023 | FIND POSITIVE GROWTH WITH RISING DEMAND FOR WAFER

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its attempts to get substantial knowledge about the market, discussed factors that can provide thrust. Among them, the rising use of consumer electronics and healthcare equipment, hike in investment for the healthcare sector, research and development, surging disposable income that backs the demand for consumer electronics, and growing participation from emerging economies are major influencers.

Segmentation:

The global Semiconductor Inspection System Market report containing details of the semiconductor inspection system market has been studied on the basis of type and end user. This study produces results that can be used for a better understanding of market prospects.

By type, the semiconductor inspection system market includes segments like wafer and mask inspection systems. The wafer inspection system segment is showing scopes of attaining a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. These are gaining accolades for being instrumental in keeping all in sync for high process throughput and detecting particles in contact holes and on the surface.

By end-user, the study of the semiconductor inspection system market includes large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprise segment used to dominate the global market in 2017.

Competitive Landscape:

JEOL Ltd., Rudolph Technologies, Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., Nanometrics, Inc., Lasertec Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., and ASML Holding NV are some major companies making sure that the market gets a unwavering support from implemented strategies. The rise in the revenue for the market depends mostly on these aspects. MRFR recorded recent changes in the market to find trends that would be of major importance.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market for semiconductor inspection system market would gain much from rising integration of internet of things or IoT. In Asia Pacific, the market is finding its easier to operate as developing countries have increased their investment for the sector.

Industry News:

In September 2020, CyberOptics® Corporation, an eminent company making its name as a developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, are expected to launch, at the SEMICON Taiwan Global SiP Summit, their Fast, 100% 3D Wafer Bump Metrology and Inspection that would significantly transform yields and 3D system integration.

Advanced Packaging (AP) and wafer level packaging (WLP) are creating buzz in the evolving areas of semiconductor development and manufacturing. Such technologies are expected to benefit from CyberOptics’ contributions.

In August 2020, Israel’s Camtek, a company known for its ability to manufacture metrology and inspection equipment and catering the needs of diverse segments of the semiconductor industry, announced that the company has received orders for multiple systems from a tier-one radio frequency (RF) device manufacturer that can be valued at $7 million.

