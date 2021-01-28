Kitchen Cabinet Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Kitchen Cabinet Market is valued approximately USD 112.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The kitchen cabinets are a sub-segment of household furniture that is used in the kitchen, as the name implies. Such cabinets are being used for holding and showing the cooking appliances and utensils. The major driver for kitchen cabinets is the development of residential buildings. Increasing number of residential project aid high growth of countertops in renovation models, as homeowners opt for larger kitchens. The increasing demand for space-saving and professional storage, which enhances the use of small spaces by customers, is triggering the market growth. According to Statistics Canada, In the year 2017, investments made in new housing construction in Canada rose by 7.2% in June 2017 as compared to June 2016. Similarly, in India, Department of Commerce, Department of Energy, Department of Transportation and Environmental Protection Agency jointly has invested funds of around $70 million to develop new smart city solutions which includes residential and commercial sector development.

Compared with traditional kitchen cabinets, ease of installation and availability of ready-to-install kitchen cabinets and personalized kitchen cabinets at reasonable prices is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. For example, CustomeFurnish.com provides its users customization options, enabling them to choose the product’s upholstery as well as frame content, color, and design. Similarly, Pepperfry, a home goods manufacturer and retailer, serves both online and offline platforms. IKEA is a well-known manufacturer in the global furniture industry that is renowned in its portfolio for its creative products. But lower demand in underdeveloped nations due to lower disposable income as well as slow growth in urbanization will restrict the growth of the global market for ready-to-install kitchen cabinets.

The regional analysis of global Kitchen Cabinet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Due to the growing trends in kitchen furnishing combining rustic and modern styles that require change in kitchen cabinets, North America is expected to experience decent growth in ready-to-install kitchen cabinets market. As for the market value of ready-to-install kitchen cabinets market, Europe is projected to follow North America over the forecast period. Asia pacific is anticipated to show significant growth levels and drive demand positively over the forecast timeframe due to the rising trend of renovating the kitchen into modular style kitchens, that is projected to exceed demand for ready-to-install kitchen cabinets.

Major market player included in this report are:

Poggenpohl

JPD Kitchen Depot

Leicht Kuchen Ag

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Canyon Creek Cabinet Company

IKEA AB

Masco Corporation

Shenandoah Cabinetry

Crystal Cabinet

SieMatic M belwerke GmbH and Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Ready-to-assemble (RTA)

Stock Kitchen Cabinets

Semi-custom Kitchen Cabinets

Custom Kitchen Cabinets

By Application

Home

Restaurants

Other Applications

Raw Material

Wood

Metal

Other Raw Materials

Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

