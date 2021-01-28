Global Ultrafast Laser Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Ultrafast Lasers Systems- Overview

Ultrafast lasers are garnering huge market prominence, witnessing increasing adoption in science and research. Increasing usages of these super-fast lasers in biomedical and biological applications escalates the market on the global platform. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Ultrafast Laser Industry will register a healthy, double-digit CAGR over 20% throughout the forecast period (2017–2023).

Advancements in materials and laser configurations are poised to drive the growth of the market. Factors, such as the augmenting demand for ultrafast laser across the imaging applications, including spectroscopy, would support the growth of ultrafast laser market. The increasing need for cost-efficient solutions for micromachining is another major factor fostering the growth of the market.

The growing uptake of ultrafast lasers led by the declining prices is responsible for the growth of the market. Substantial investments transpired in the development of these lasers and clinical tests foster the growth of the market. The improving economic conditions, worldwide, play a vital role in market growth and in increasing access to quality healthcare. In addition, the growing awareness and regulatory shift in focus on resolving unmet medical needs support the growth of the Ultrafast Laser Industry.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the Ultrafast Laser Market Size are Amplitude Systemes (France), Attodyne Inc. (Canada), Clark-MXR, Inc. (U.S.), Coherent Inc. (U.S.) , DPSS Lasers Inc. (U.S.), EKSPLA (Lithuania), Epilog Laser (U.S.), IMRA America (U.S.), IPG Photonics (U.S.), JENOPTIK Laser GmbH (Germany), Laser Quantum (U.K), Lumentum Operations LLC (U.S.), Newport Corporation (U.S.), NKT Photonics (U.S.), Resonetics (U.S.), Rofin-Sinar Laser GmbH (Germany), Sheaumann Laser Inc. (U.S.), and Spectra-Physics (U.S.) among others.

Global Ultrafast Laser Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four key market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Titanium-Sapphire, Diode-Pumped, Fiber Lasers, and Mode-Locked Diode, among others.

: Titanium-Sapphire, Diode-Pumped, Fiber Lasers, and Mode-Locked Diode, among others. By Pulse Duration : Femtosecond and Picosecond.

: Femtosecond and Picosecond. By Application : Biomedical, Materials Processing, Spectroscopy & Imaging, and Science & Research, among others.

: Biomedical, Materials Processing, Spectroscopy & Imaging, and Science & Research, among others. By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global ultrafast laser market owing to the large technological advancements in the region. Factors, such as the increasing adoption of ultrafast laser applications, across various industry verticals, drive the growth of the regional market. Also, favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives for the development of the healthcare sector are contributing to market growth.

The ultrafast laser market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Increasing healthcare and industrial applications and the spreading awareness about the innovative technologies foster the growth of the regional market. Improvement in the healthcare sector, with respect to infrastructure and facilities, is a key driving force behind the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific ultrafast laser market is emerging as a profitable market globally. Rapidly improving economic conditions in the APAC support the growth of the regional market, increasing the uptake in various industry verticals. The adoption of ultrafast laser in developing countries, such as China and India are constantly rising. Soon, the APAC ultra laser market is expected to capture the momentum and grow even faster.

