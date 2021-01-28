Charcoal BBQ Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Charcoal BBQ Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Charcoal BBQ is a type of cooking apparatus mainly utilized in outdoor set ups. A Charcoal BBQ is generally portable and can be utilized while camping or on picnics. Charcoal BBQs are employed extensively in the hospitality industry and also in households. These are used to grill food mainly meat and steaks. The growth of the market is primarily driven by changing lifestyle of individuals along with the growth in the disposable income. Additionally, several advantages of charcoal BBQ over gas barbeque and rising standards of living of people in both developed and developing regions are further propelling the growth of the market. further, the use of these BBQ in both commercial and domestic purposes have expanded the market increasing the penetration owing to the rising demand for BBQ Food across the globe. As per Statista, US witnessed sales of USD 1.36 billion worth of grill and barbecues in 2019 an increase from 1.21 billion in 2009. However ill effects of Charcoal impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Charcoal BBQ market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of house barbecue parties leading to the adoption of Charcoal BBQ apparatus in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Charcoal BBQ market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Portable Kitchen

Weber

Cajun Cookware

Medina River

Kay Home Products

Picnic Time

Cuisinart

Blaze Outdoor Products

Texas Barbecues

Broil King

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Built-In Type

Freestanding Type

On Post Type

Portable Type

By Distribution Channel:

Home Use

Outdoor Use

Commercial Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Charcoal BBQ Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

