Aluminum Lithium Alloys Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2025

Aluminum Lithium Alloys is one kind of alloys which mainly includes aluminum and lithium, it also has some other elements, like copper, zirconium and so on. The key composition is aluminum and it occupies higher than 95%.
Aluminumlithium alloys (Al-Li) are a series of alloys of aluminum and lithium, often also including copper and zirconium. Since lithium is the least dense elemental metal these alloys are significantly less dense than aluminum. Commercial AlLi alloys contain up to 2.45% by weight of lithium.
The Aluminum Lithium Alloys is first used in the astronautics and aeronautics region. The aluminum lithium alloys belongs to a monopoly industry, only very little companies can produce. The companies are mainly concentrated in the USA, UK and Russia. The production of USA has exceeded 60% of global.
The Aluminum Lithium Alloys has great demand in different region, but currently it mainly concentrates in the astronautics and aeronautics region. Generally, this product needs import from the USA and Europe.
The aluminum lithium alloys needs high technology content and the manufacture technology are grasped only several countries, such as USA, Russia, UK.
The global Aluminum Lithium Alloys market was 1760 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 3010 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2025.
Aluminum Lithium Alloys Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
Alcoa
Rio Tinto Alcan
Constellium
KUMZ
Aleris
FMC
Southwest Aluminum
By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-
2XXX Series
8XXX Series
Other
By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-
Aeronautics
Astronautics
Other
The global Aluminum Lithium Alloys market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
