Global Software Defined Infrastructure Market Research Report 2022

Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) is an automated system in which the computing hardware components are controlled by software without the need for human intervention. SDI helps in transforming IT infrastructure into an active resource. The applications based on cloud or hybrid cloud can be automated through SDI. The SDI simplifies and standardizes the basic IT consumption models, automates configuration, backs-up memory, and allows fully integrated hybrid cloud capabilities. SDI is capable of balancing workloads between public and private clouds, which helps in increasing the efficiency and speed of performance.

On the basis of solution, the segment is further classified into SDN (software defined networking), SDS (software defined storage), SDC (software defined computing), and others. SDN is an emerging architecture that helps in enabling network control to directly programmable and primary infrastructure to be preoccupied for applications and network services. SDN architecture is directly programmable, centrally managed, programmatically configured, and vendor neutral. SDS is an analytical approach to store data, which is managed and automated by software. In the storage components, data centers play a major role in SDS. A software defined data center (SDDC) is a centralized data center in which infrastructure is virtualized and deployed storage as service. The key challenges in current data centers are cloud computing, security & compliance, server and storage modernization, data migration, and operation cost savings. The software defined infrastructure helps in minimizing all the challenges that are being faced by modern data centers. By automating tasks and setting rule-based priorities, work load is balanced and security is enhanced.

Deploying software defined infrastructure in an organization helps in reducing the complexity of upgrades and maintenance, improving IT staff productivity, providing transparent performance utilization, improving security management, and better allocation of IT staff. In the case of hyper converged systems, storage functions are directly mapped to compute levels for proving expansion of storage provisions.

Some of the key players in the global software defined infrastructure market are VMware Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu, Ltd.(Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Some of the key innovators in this area are Arista Networks (U.S.), Nexenta Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Radware Corporation (Israel), Pica8, Inc.(U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), PLUMgrid Inc (U.S.), Plexxi (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Savvis (U.S.), and others.

