2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market | Company Challenges And Essential Success Factors

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate downstream is wide and recently 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, and others. Globally, the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Coatings and Reactive Resins. Coatings and Reactive Resins accounts for nearly 67.25% of total downstream consumption of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate can be mainly divided into 93%?Purity?97%, 97%?Purity?99% and 99%?Purity which 97%?Purity?99% captures about 49.87% of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market in 2019. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate.

The global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market was 400 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2025.

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

Sanmu Group

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

93%?Purity?97%

97%?Purity?99%

99%?Purity

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

Others

The global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

