Ureteral Access Sheath Market 2021 – Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2025

The Ureteral Access Sheath is indicated for use in endoscopic procedures to facilitate the passage of endoscopes, urological instruments and for the injection of fluids into the urinary tract.

Ureteral access device market has influenced the demand for ureteroscopy in recent years, rising incidence of ureteral disorders or urinary tract infections are majorly driving the ureteral access device market. Ureteroscopy and PCNL (Percutaneous nephrolithotomy) are present models of care for minimally invasive urologic procedures particularly for stone management in the urinary tract. One in 11 individuals in the U.S. experience the ill effects of kidney stone ailment and the pervasiveness is becoming driven by frequency of heftiness and diabetes, which are regular hazard variables for stone sickness. Quantitative utilization of advanced applications frequently reduces healthcare cost and focuses on patient-centric healthcare delivery. In 2013, more than 350,000 ureterosopy and PCNL systems were performed in the U.S. furthermore, that number is relied upon to become reliably throughout the following decade with the requirement for less obtrusive surgical methods.

Key Competitors of the Global Ureteral Access Sheath Market are:

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

COLOPLAST

Olympus

C.R. Bard

Applied Medical

Richard Wolf

Cogentix Medical

Regional Ureteral Access Sheath Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

