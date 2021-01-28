Vacuum Suction Cups Market Industry Chain, Geographic Scope, Forecast by 2025

“Overview Of Vacuum Suction Cups Industry 2020-2025:

A vacuum suction cups are the link between the workpiece and the handling system. They consist of the suction cup (elastomer part) and a connecting element.

Suction cups are used to grip and move workpieces in a plant or on a robot. A suction cup does not attach itself to the surface of a workpiece. Instead, the ambient air pressure (atmospheric pressure) presses the suction cup against the workpiece as soon as the ambient pressure is greater than the pressure between the suction cup and the workpiece. This pressure difference is achieved by connecting the suction cup to a vacuum generator, which evacuates the air from the space between the cup and the workpiece. If the suction cup is in contact with the surface of the workpiece, no air can enter it from the sides and a vacuum is generated.

Europe is the largest market with about 35% revenue share in 2019. More than 8000 K Units was sold in Europe in 2019. North America also accounts for a large market share. But Asia-Pacific is fast becoming the world’s leading hotspot, expanding fast compared to North America and Europe.

The Vacuum Suction Cups market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in Vacuum Suction Cups market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of Vacuum Suction Cups. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Vacuum Suction Cups market was 580 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Vacuum Suction Cups Market include are:-

SMC Corporation

Schmalz

Aventics

PISCO

Piab

Festo

DESTACO (Dover)

Myotoku

VMECA

ANVER

FIPA

Coval

VUOTOTECNICA

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Silicone

Nitrile

Rubber

Vinyl

Urethane

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Metal

Paper

Glass

Wood

Plastics

Composite

Others

Region wise performance of the Vacuum Suction Cups industry

This report studies the global Vacuum Suction Cups market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Focuses on the key global Vacuum Suction Cups companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Vacuum Suction Cups submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Vacuum Suction Cups market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vacuum Suction Cups market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

“

