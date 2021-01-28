Ultrasound Market Research 2021 New Report | Growth Forecast 2025

“Overview Of Ultrasound Industry 2020-2025:

Ultrasound is sound waves with frequencies higher than the upper audible limit of human hearing. Ultrasound is no different from normal (audible) sound in its physical properties, except in that humans cannot hear it. This limit varies from person to person and is approximately 20 kilohertz (20,000 hertz) in healthy, young adults. Ultrasound devices operate with frequencies from 20 kHz up to several gigahertz.

At present, the Mexican ultrasound equipment market is less high-end products, the overall price is located in the low-end, with the improvement of medical conditions and NAFTA implementation, more and more American manufacturing equipment will flow into the Mexican market. Ultrasound equipment from China is cheap, but because of the higher import tariffs on the local government, there is not much competitive advantage in Mexico.

Compared to the old generation of 2D ultrasound devices, 3D technology has added a dimension of depth, and 4D a dimension of depth and time. 3D and 4D ultrasound devices are becoming increasingly popular in Eastern Europe, especially in cardiology and obn ultrasound. The market for 3D and 4D is however not yet saturated there, mainly due to financial constraints. In other regions, such as Scandinavia, the reason for low market penetration of 3D/4D ultrasound is lack of acceptance among doctors. Research shows that doctors in Scandinavia do not consider 3D/4D ultrasound to provide more clinical value during diagnosis and are therefore quite reluctant. Convertors of images in older generation ultrasound units were based on hardware, which was built in the ultrasound device. The new generation uses external computers, which perform the scan conversion. This has resulted in an increase of calculation power of ultrasound devices and has led to major improvements in quality.

Currently, the demand for handheld ultrasound devices is on the rise owing to the shifting trend towards home healthcare and remote patient monitoring to reduce hospitalization cost.

Ultrasound Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Boston Scientific

Toshiba

Carestream

VisualSonics (Fujifilm SonoSite)

Mindray

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

The global Ultrasound market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

