Construction Sealants Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants’ demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building’s overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.
Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of the people.
The Construction Sealants market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.
Construction Sealants Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Construction Sealants market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Silicone
Polysulfide
Polyurethane
Emulsion
Plastisol
Others
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Bonding
Protection
Insulation
Cable Management
Sound Proofing
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
Reactive
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Glazing
Flooring & Joining
Sanitary & Kitchen
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Construction Sealants Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Construction Sealants Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Construction Sealants Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Construction Sealants Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Construction Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Construction Sealants Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Construction Sealants Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Construction Sealants Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Construction Sealants Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
