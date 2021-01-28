Unmanned Composite Materials Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global unmanned composite materials market is projected to be worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The unmanned composite materials market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for lightweight unmanned systems. Small UAVs usually suffer from performance drawbacks, including small load capacity, slow speed, low flying height, and short battery backup. Also, owing to the complexity of the operational environment, the frequency of damage occurring to the UAV body is comparatively high. The composite materials used in unmanned systems possess high specific strength and specific stiffness, considerably decreasing the unmanned systems’ weight with load cost reduction and payload increase, resulting in prolonged flight distance and time. Unmanned composite materials are of immense significance for use in miniaturized, lightweight, and high-performance unmanned system structures.
The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid adoption of drones and aerostat systems in the countries in the region.
The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid adoption of drones and aerostat systems in the countries in the region.
Key participants include Startasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.
Unmanned Composite Materials Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)
Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)
Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Interior
Exterior
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Unmanned Composite Materials Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Unmanned Composite Materials Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Unmanned Composite Materials Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
