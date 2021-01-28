Flame Retardant Plastics Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global flame retardant plastics market is projected to be worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The flame retardant plastics market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector. A rise in the number of flying hours necessitates the implementation of enhanced safety measurements for on-flight passengers, crew, and valuables. Fire hazards in an aircraft are a leading cause of aircraft accidents and maybe averted by deploying an appropriate flame retardant plastic in the design and manufacturing of an aircraft and interior furnishing. Besides, the use of flame retardant plastic makes the aircraft lightweight and decreases fuel consumption, thereby improving the mileage.
Europe contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing application of flame retardant plastics in the aerospace and automotive sector, along with a rise in the number of construction projects in Eastern Europe. Besides, stringent legislative regulation for the use of environmental-friendly flame retardant materials is causative of the market growth in the region.
The Flame Retardant Plastics market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/382
- Key participants include Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.
Flame Retardant Plastics Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Flame Retardant Plastics market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Check Our [email protected]https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/382
Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyolefin
Polyurethane
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Polycarbonate
Epoxy
Polyester
Others
Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Thermoset
Thermoplastic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace & Defense
Electrical & Electronics
Wire & Cable
Pipe & Tank
Transportation
Building & Construction
Marine
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flame-retardant-plastics-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Flame Retardant Plastics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Flame Retardant Plastics Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Flame Retardant Plastics Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Flame Retardant Plastics Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Click to access the Complete Flame Retardant Plastics Market Report Table of Content: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flame-retardant-plastics-market
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Water Treatment Biocides Market Size
Water Treatment Biocides Market Share
Water Treatment Biocides Market Trends
Water Treatment Biocides Market Growth
Water Treatment Biocides Market Analysis
Water Treatment Biocides Market Business Opportunities
Water Treatment Biocides Market Key Players
Water Treatment Biocides Market Demand
Water Treatment Biocides Market Competitive Landscape
Water Treatment Biocides Market Segments
Water Treatment Biocides Market Overview
Water Treatment Biocides Industry
Water Treatment Biocides Market Statistics
Water Treatment Biocides Market Development Strategy
Water Treatment Biocides Market Future Growth
Water Treatment Biocides Market Research Methodology
Water Treatment Biocides Market Drivers
Water Treatment Biocides Market Manufacturers
Water Treatment Biocides Market Revenue
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]