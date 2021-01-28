Heart Defect Closure Device Market Growth Analysis on Latest Trends and Forecast by 2025

“Overview Of Heart Defect Closure Device Industry 2020-2025:

Heart defect closure devices are permanent implants designed to close defects between chambers of the heart or a patent ductus arteriosus. These are self-expandable, self-centering umbrella-like devices. The design and shape of the devices vary, as does their exact mode of deployment. They are implanted in the defect in a cardiac catheterization laboratory, through catheters inserted into either a vein or an artery (transcatheter or percutaneous approach). There are several types of defects, which include atrial septal defect (ASD), persistent patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), and left atrial appendage (LAA). Most of these defects are congenital, but can occur after a myocardial infarction or can be the result of a surgical repair of other congenital heart defects.

The classification of Heart Defect Closure Devices includes ASD Closure Devices, VSD Closure Devices, PDA Closure Devices, PFO Closure Devices and LAA Closure Devices. And the proportion of Amplatzer PFO Occluder in 2019 is about 33%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2019. LAA Closure Devices with the growth rate about 18%, in 2019 the market share is nearly 22%.

Heart Defect Closure Devices is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of Heart Defect Closure Devices is used in Hospital, and the proportion in 2019 is 61%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2019. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

The global Heart Defect Closure Device market was 590 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 1250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Heart Defect Closure Device Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Abbott

Boston Scientific

LifeTech

Lepu Medical

Occlutech

W. L. Gore & Associates

Starway

Coherex Medical

Cardia

MicroPort



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

ASD Closure Devices

VSD Closure Devices

PDA Closure Devices

PFO Closure Devices

LAA Closure Devices



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

The global Heart Defect Closure Device market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

