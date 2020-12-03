Art Paper Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2026 | Canson, Hahnemühle, Strathmore

“

Key Manufacturers of Art Paper Market include: Canson, Hahnemühle, Strathmore, Arches Paper, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, St Cuthberts Mill Paper, Symbio, Legion Paper, Stora Enso, Moorim, Malu Paper Mills, JK Paper, International Paper

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Art Paper in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Art Paper Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Art Paper

1.2 Art Paper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Art Paper Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Uncoated Art Paper

1.2.3 Coated Art Paper

1.3 Art Paper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Art Paper Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Global Art Paper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Art Paper Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Art Paper Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Art Paper Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Art Paper Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Art Paper Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Art Paper Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Art Paper Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Art Paper Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Art Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Art Paper Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Art Paper Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Art Paper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Art Paper Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Art Paper Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Art Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Art Paper Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Art Paper Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Art Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Art Paper Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Art Paper Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Art Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Art Paper Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Art Paper Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Art Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Art Paper Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Art Paper Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Art Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Art Paper Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Art Paper Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Art Paper Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Art Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Art Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Art Paper Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Art Paper Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Art Paper Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Art Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Art Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Art Paper Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Art Paper Business

6.1 Canson

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Canson Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Canson Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Canson Products Offered

6.1.5 Canson Recent Development

6.2 Hahnemühle

6.2.1 Hahnemühle Corporation Information

6.2.2 Hahnemühle Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Hahnemühle Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Hahnemühle Products Offered

6.2.5 Hahnemühle Recent Development

6.3 Strathmore

6.3.1 Strathmore Corporation Information

6.3.2 Strathmore Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Strathmore Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Strathmore Products Offered

6.3.5 Strathmore Recent Development

6.4 Arches Paper

6.4.1 Arches Paper Corporation Information

6.4.2 Arches Paper Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Arches Paper Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Arches Paper Products Offered

6.4.5 Arches Paper Recent Development

6.5 Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries

6.5.1 Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Corporation Information

6.5.2 Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Products Offered

6.5.5 Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Recent Development

6.6 St Cuthberts Mill Paper

6.6.1 St Cuthberts Mill Paper Corporation Information

6.6.2 St Cuthberts Mill Paper Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 St Cuthberts Mill Paper Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 St Cuthberts Mill Paper Products Offered

6.6.5 St Cuthberts Mill Paper Recent Development

6.7 Symbio

6.6.1 Symbio Corporation Information

6.6.2 Symbio Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Symbio Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Symbio Products Offered

6.7.5 Symbio Recent Development

6.8 Legion Paper

6.8.1 Legion Paper Corporation Information

6.8.2 Legion Paper Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Legion Paper Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Legion Paper Products Offered

6.8.5 Legion Paper Recent Development

6.9 Stora Enso

6.9.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

6.9.2 Stora Enso Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Stora Enso Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Stora Enso Products Offered

6.9.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

6.10 Moorim

6.10.1 Moorim Corporation Information

6.10.2 Moorim Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Moorim Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Moorim Products Offered

6.10.5 Moorim Recent Development

6.11 Malu Paper Mills

6.11.1 Malu Paper Mills Corporation Information

6.11.2 Malu Paper Mills Art Paper Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Malu Paper Mills Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Malu Paper Mills Products Offered

6.11.5 Malu Paper Mills Recent Development

6.12 JK Paper

6.12.1 JK Paper Corporation Information

6.12.2 JK Paper Art Paper Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 JK Paper Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 JK Paper Products Offered

6.12.5 JK Paper Recent Development

6.13 International Paper

6.13.1 International Paper Corporation Information

6.13.2 International Paper Art Paper Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 International Paper Art Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 International Paper Products Offered

6.13.5 International Paper Recent Development 7 Art Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Art Paper Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Art Paper

7.4 Art Paper Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Art Paper Distributors List

8.3 Art Paper Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Art Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Art Paper by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Art Paper by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Art Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Art Paper by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Art Paper by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Art Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Art Paper by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Art Paper by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”