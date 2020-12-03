Stand-up Pouches Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026 | Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global Group

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Stand-up Pouches Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Stand-up Pouches Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Stand-up Pouches report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Stand-up Pouches market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Stand-up Pouches specifications, and company profiles. The Stand-up Pouches study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Stand-up Pouches market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Stand-up Pouches industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Stand-up Pouches Market include: Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global Group, Mondi, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Coveris, Proampac, Huhtamäki, Sonoco

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Stand-up Pouches Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Stand-up Pouches market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Stand-up Pouches Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Stand-up Pouches Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Stand-up Pouches in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Stand-up Pouches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stand-up Pouches

1.2 Stand-up Pouches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Stand-up Pouches Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Aseptic

1.2.3 Standard

1.2.4 Retort

1.2.5 Hot-filled

1.3 Stand-up Pouches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Stand-up Pouches Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Cosmetics & Toiletries

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Stand-up Pouches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Stand-up Pouches Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Stand-up Pouches Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Stand-up Pouches Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Stand-up Pouches Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Stand-up Pouches Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Stand-up Pouches Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Stand-up Pouches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Stand-up Pouches Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Stand-up Pouches Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Stand-up Pouches Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Stand-up Pouches Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Stand-up Pouches Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Stand-up Pouches Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Stand-up Pouches Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Stand-up Pouches Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Stand-up Pouches Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Stand-up Pouches Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Stand-up Pouches Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Stand-up Pouches Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Stand-up Pouches Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Stand-up Pouches Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Stand-up Pouches Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Stand-up Pouches Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Stand-up Pouches Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Stand-up Pouches Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Stand-up Pouches Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Stand-up Pouches Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Stand-up Pouches Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Stand-up Pouches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Stand-up Pouches Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Stand-up Pouches Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Stand-up Pouches Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Stand-up Pouches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Stand-up Pouches Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Stand-up Pouches Business

6.1 Amcor

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Amcor Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Amcor Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Amcor Products Offered

6.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

6.2 Bemis

6.2.1 Bemis Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bemis Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Bemis Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Bemis Products Offered

6.2.5 Bemis Recent Development

6.3 Berry Global Group

6.3.1 Berry Global Group Corporation Information

6.3.2 Berry Global Group Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Berry Global Group Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Berry Global Group Products Offered

6.3.5 Berry Global Group Recent Development

6.4 Mondi

6.4.1 Mondi Corporation Information

6.4.2 Mondi Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Mondi Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Mondi Products Offered

6.4.5 Mondi Recent Development

6.5 Sealed Air

6.5.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sealed Air Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Sealed Air Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sealed Air Products Offered

6.5.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

6.6 Smurfit Kappa

6.6.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

6.6.2 Smurfit Kappa Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Smurfit Kappa Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Smurfit Kappa Products Offered

6.6.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

6.7 Coveris

6.6.1 Coveris Corporation Information

6.6.2 Coveris Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Coveris Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Coveris Products Offered

6.7.5 Coveris Recent Development

6.8 Proampac

6.8.1 Proampac Corporation Information

6.8.2 Proampac Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Proampac Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Proampac Products Offered

6.8.5 Proampac Recent Development

6.9 Huhtamäki

6.9.1 Huhtamäki Corporation Information

6.9.2 Huhtamäki Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Huhtamäki Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Huhtamäki Products Offered

6.9.5 Huhtamäki Recent Development

6.10 Sonoco

6.10.1 Sonoco Corporation Information

6.10.2 Sonoco Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Sonoco Stand-up Pouches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Sonoco Products Offered

6.10.5 Sonoco Recent Development 7 Stand-up Pouches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Stand-up Pouches Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Stand-up Pouches

7.4 Stand-up Pouches Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Stand-up Pouches Distributors List

8.3 Stand-up Pouches Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Stand-up Pouches Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Stand-up Pouches by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Stand-up Pouches by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Stand-up Pouches Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Stand-up Pouches by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Stand-up Pouches by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Stand-up Pouches Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Stand-up Pouches by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Stand-up Pouches by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”