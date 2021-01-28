Synthetic Paper Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Synthetic Paper Market is valued approximately at USD 482 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Synthetic Paper are made from synthetic resins having properties of regular paper. The Synthetic paper is either made up of biaxially oriented polypropylene or high-density polyethylene. These papers are widely used in labels and as non-label paper. Synthetic paper offers benefits such as, UV resistance, water and tear resistance, higher print quality and are recyclable. The Swift development in the printing and packaging industry, one of the major end users of the Synthetic paper drives the market growth. Moreover, growing applications of the synthetic paper in other industries namely, cosmetics, chemicals further fuels the market growth. Also, the growing demand for labelling from pharmaceutical industry will further augment the market growth. For Instance: In June 2019, Yupo Corporation introduced its new synthetic paper manufactured from biodegradable plastic resin targeted for use in label applications. The Yupo Green synthetic paper is made from sugarcane bagasse. Also, in January 2019, Agfa-Gevaert group signed a distribution agreement with Fujitex Corporation. The agreement includes distribution of SYNAPS XM products owing to Fujitex’s strong hold on the printer market. However, fluctuating prices of crude oil and higher cost as compared to conventional paper impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, rising demand for eco-friendly products presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Synthetic Paper market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid development in the packaging industry along with presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as lower labor costs and swelling investments in eco-friendly products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Synthetic Paper market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

PPG Industries, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Yupo Corporation

Arjobex SAS

American Profol Inc.

Hop Industries Corporation

Relyco Sales, Inc.

Transilwrap Company, Inc.

MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

By Application:

Printing

Paper Bags

Labels

By End-use Industry:

Paper

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Synthetic Paper Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

