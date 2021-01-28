Well Intervention Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Well Intervention Market is valued approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A well intervention is remedial operation performed on oil or gas wells with the concern of restoring or increasing the production. Earlier, it was traditionally done with drill rigs, but with significant advancements in technologies, construction and head designs have transformed. The number of unforeseen problems such as changes in reservoir characteristics, flow restrictions, mechanical failure, and others may occur in Oil or Gas well, which results the need of well intervention. Various oil & gas companies across regions shut down their producing assets and services as countries practiced partial or full lockdown strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the global well intervention market is facing challenges due to corona virus crisis. The increasing efforts for production enhancement from maturing oil & gas fields, continuous shale developments, stabilized oil prices expediting upstream capital investments and rising primary energy consumption from Asia Pacific are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 10th February 2020, SOCAR-AQS and Halliburton Company agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a new joint venture. This venture will provide a broad suite of oilfield products and services in Azerbaijan., which further strengthens the position of Halliburton company in oilfield services. However, strict government regulations on E&P activities and decreasing oil demand in Europe are the major factors restraining the growth of the global Well Intervention market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Well Intervention market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growth in unconventional resources in the US and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes Company

Weatherford

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Superior Energy Services

Archer

Expro Group

Trican

Pioneer Energy Services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Service:

Logging & Bottomhole survey

Tubing/Packer failure & repair

Stimulation

Sand Control

Zonal Isolation

Artificial Lift

Fishing

Re-perforation

Others

By Intervention Type:

Light Intervention

Medium Intervention

Heavy Intervention

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By Well Type:

Vertical Well

Horizontal Well

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Well Intervention Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

