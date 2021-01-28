Silicone Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Silicone Market is valued approximately USD 12.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Silicone are produced via reaction between and methyl chloride and treating the reaction-product with water and are high-performance specialty polymers consisting of siloxane. It has various properties such as low chemical reactivity, low thermal conductivity, low toxicity, thermal stability, water repelling forming watertight seals, adheres very well with glass, microbiological growth resistance, resistance to oxygen, ozone, and ultraviolet (UV) light, electrical insulation properties, and high gas permeability. The global silicone market is facing challenges due to COVID-19 as suspension of production due to the lowered demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect the safety of various employees. The superior properties of silicone and high demand for silicone in the electronics industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For Instance: in September 2019, Elkem ASA launched SILCOLEASE POLY 600 series, a new solvent-free polymer specially designed to give excellent performances on demanding high-speed labeling applications. However, stringent regulatory policies for silicone is the major factor restraining the growth of global Silicone market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Silicone market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for silicone from the end-use industries, especially electronics, building & construction, personal care & consumer products, and transportation.

Major market player included in this report are:

Wacker Chemie Ag

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Momentive

Elkem Asa

The Dow Chemical Company

Gelest Inc.

Kcc Corporation

Evonik Industries Ag

Innospec Inc.

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

by Ends-Use Industry:

Industrial Process

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Consumer Products

Transportation

Electronics

Medical & Healthcare

Energy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Silicone Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

