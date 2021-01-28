Technical Enzymes Market Drivers And Restraints For Each Segment

“The Technical Enzymes Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Enzymes are protein molecules functioning as specialized catalysts for chemical reactions. They have contributed greatly to the traditional and modern chemical industry by improving existing processes.

Technical enzymes are typically used as bulk enzymes in textile, pulp and paper industries, organic synthesis and biofuels industry.

The global average price of Technical Enzymes is in the increasing trend, from 4618 USD/MT in 2013 to 4893 USD/MT in 2019. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Technical Enzymes includes Amylases, Cellulases, Proteases, Lipases and other, and the sales proportion of Amylases in 2019 is about 37.8%, the sales proportion of Cellulases in 2019 is about 24.3%.

Europe is the largest supplier of Technical Enzymes, with production market share nearly 38.7% in 2019.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.2% in 2019. Following North America, Europe are also very important market with the consumption market share of 27%. China is also an important consumption area.

The global Technical Enzymes market was 2090 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 2530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Novozymes

DuPont

BASF

Associated British Foods

DSM

VTR Bio-Tech

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

SunHY

MAPS Enzyme

Amylases

Cellulases

Proteases

Lipases

Other

Detergents

Bioethanol

Paper & Pulp

Textile & Leather

Other

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

