Turbocharger Market Major Players, Production Process, Cost Analysis, Channels

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air following into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

Emission Regulation is the major factor, which is driving the turbocharger market. Though most of the countries are concerned about the environmental effects of the automotive emissions, regions like Europe and North America are focusing on emission regulations.

The Euro standards are considered to be the toughest and are followed in countries such as China, and India. These stringent Euro standards are the reasons for vehicles, in the European region, to be turbocharged. Almost every 2 out of 3 vehicles in Europe are turbocharged and is expected to be 3 out of every 4, by 2022. China, owing to its overriding environmental concerns, is poised to be the fastest growing market for turbochargers, followed by India.

Turbocharger Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Cummins

Bosch Mahle

Continental

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. , Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Turbo Energy Private Limited

Rotomaster International

Magnum Performance Turbos

Precision Turbo and Engine

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Diesel Engine Turbocharger

Gasoline Engine Turbocharger

New Energy Engine Turbocharger

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

On-Highway: Passenger Car, LCV, HCV

Off-Highway: Agricultural Tractors, Construction Vehicles

The global Turbocharger market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

