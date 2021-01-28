Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2025

“ Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, special graphite market has a certain potential in Europe, USA and Japan. These areas demand are relatively stable. In China, special graphite industry maintains a rapid growth. Since 2004, many companies have established factories in China. During this same time, the Chinese local companies are also growing rapidly. Toyo Tanso, SGL Group, Tokai Carbon, Mersen and IBIDEN are the worlds top five well-known manufacturers. Toyo Tanso is the worlds largest Special Graphite manufacturer. In 2018, Toyo Tanso accounted for 17% of the market production share. Many Chinese companies have entered the industry since 2010, which greatly exacerbated the industrys competitive trend.

In the world, the consumption areas of special graphite are mainly China, Germany, USA, Korea and Japan. China is the largest consumption in the world, which occupied about 44% in 2018. From 2012 to 2019, the average consumption growth rate of Special Graphite has more than 10%. In 2012-2014, the highly developed PV industry has led to the development of this industry. In 2014-2018, the global PV industry showed a trend of shrinking, which led directly to the decline in demand for special graphite.

In future, the world special graphite consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, special graphite has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in special graphite downstream products, the world special graphite capacity will continue to expand. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to special graphite industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology. In future?some Chinese manufactures can catch up with the worlds leading technology.

