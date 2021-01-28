Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Future Scope and Business Opportunities by 2025

“According to a new research report titled Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The report offers detailed coverage of Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The cast polymer industry is multifaceted. Its many products, however, can be grouped into three general categories, differentiated by the materials and manufacturing methods used, as engineered composites, solid surface, engineered stone. The cast polymer offer strength and durability in kitchens and bathrooms, making them a popular choice with homeowners, builders and decorators.

In 2019, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe; China was the largest consuming country, with 30.7% of the total. The solid surface & other cast polymers industry is mature and largely dependent on general economic conditions. Consumption growth will be highest in North America, with CAGR of about 7.6% for 20192025; Chinas consumption will increase at an average annual rate of 5.6% during 20192025.

At present, the industry is highly fragmented due to the abundant raw materials and relatively simple technology. Hundreds of manufacturers are located around the world. The top five global manufacturers only hold 8% of global production share. Among these manufacturers, Cosentino, DuPont, Caesarstone, Cambria and Compac are major global leaders.

Quality solid surface or quartz stone is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Globally, the solid surface & other cast polymers market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential application. To increase the profitability and competitiveness, solid surface & other cast polymers manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process.

The global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market was 18700 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 34900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market are:

Cosentino

DuPont

Caesarstone

Cambria

Compac

VICOSTONE

Santa Margherita

Hanwha L&C

LG Hausys

Lotte Advanced Materials

Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces

Formica

Cimstone

Kuraray

Diresco

Aristech Surfaces

Agglonord

Stone Italiana

Technistone

EOS Surfaces

California Crafted Marble

Central Marble Products

US Marble

Lehigh Surfaces

Aurora Stone

AGCO

Chuanqi Compound Stone

Bitto

CXUN

MEGANITE

Foshan Rongguan

PengXiang Industry

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Solid Surface

Engineered Stone

Engineered Composites

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Bathroom

Others

The ‘Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Regional Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market performance

