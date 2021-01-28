Security Ink Market Report 2021 | Latest Insights Published

“According to a new research report titled Security Ink Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Security ink, also called Anti-counterfeit printing ink, is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Security ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings.

Security inks have various functions. Some security inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.

Security inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing.

The technical barriers of security ink are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In security ink materials market, there are some relatively larger companies across the globe, such as SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Kao Collins, Cronite, Villiger, Gans, Kodak, Godo and Shojudo etc. Their plants mainly distribute in Europe, USA, China and Japan.

Security ink materials are primarily used for banknotes, official identity documents, tax banderoles and security labels fields. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for downstream keep high growth. With the improvement of people’s security awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and security ink is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2020-2025. Security ink industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of security ink has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of security ink. The gross margin will show decreasing in future.

The global Security Ink market was 620 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Security Ink Market are:

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Kao Collins

Cronite

Villiger

Gans

Kodak

Godo

Shojudo

ANY

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Jinpin

Wancheng

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Offset Inks

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Others

Regional Security Ink Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Security Ink Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Security Ink Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Security Ink Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Security Ink market performance

