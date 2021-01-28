Driver Monitoring Systems Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

An Israel based company called Eyesight Technologies makes use of embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to provide the driver monitoring capabilities. The company`s driver monitoring solutions called ‘Drive Sense’ tracks down the head position of the driver, eye blink rate, gaze vector, and other visual attributes in order to detect distraction or any signs of drowsiness of the driver.

The Driver Monitoring Systems market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Faurecia

Tata Elxsi

Aptiv PLC

Johnson Controls Inc

Magneti Marelli, Valeo

Continental, Bosch

Visteon

Denso

among others.

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Overview:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Driver Monitoring Systems market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-

Driver State Monitoring Drowsiness & Fatigue Monitoring Drunk Driving Monitoring Driver Alertness monitoring Identity recognition monitoring Other Driver state monitoring



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Driver Monitoring Systems Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Driver Monitoring Systems Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Driver Monitoring Systems Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Driver Monitoring Systems Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Driver Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Driver Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Driver Monitoring Systems Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Driver Monitoring Systems Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Driver Monitoring Systems Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

