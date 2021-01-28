Micro Mobility Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards. Rising need to reduce traffic congestion in urban areas and reduce reliance on private vehicles and encourage use of public transport is also driving a shift towards micro mobility solutions. Urban consumers are increasingly adopting micro mobility solutions due to enhancement in connectivity, mobile payments, quick battery charging, convenience of these solutions, and growing smartphone penetration in urban and rural areas. Rising investments by companies offering micro mobility solutions is also resulting in development of more cost-effective and advanced vehicles in the micro mobility solutions market.
3-wheeler segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Better balance offered by 3-wheelers as compared to two-wheeler makes them a more convenient and safer option for covering a longer distance.
The Micro Mobility market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Bird Rides
- Inc., Lime Scooter
- Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s
- Ofo Inc.
- Mobike
- Motivate International Inc. (Lyft)
- Pride Mobility Products® Corporation
- Golden Technologies
- Uber
- Invacare Corporation.
Micro Mobility Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Micro Mobility market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- 2-wheeler
- 3-wheeler
- Others
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Residential
- Commercial
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Micro Mobility Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Micro Mobility Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Micro Mobility Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Micro Mobility Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Micro Mobility Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Micro Mobility Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Micro Mobility Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Micro Mobility Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Micro Mobility Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
