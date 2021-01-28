Battery Materials Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.
By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.
The Battery Materials market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/60
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Hitachi Chemicals
- Umicore
- POSCO
- Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company
- Johnson Matthey
- Kureha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
- Toray
- Dow Chemical
- among others.
Battery Materials Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Battery Materials market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Check Our [email protected]https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/60
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Lead-Acid
- Lithium-Ion
- Others
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Grid Storage
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-materials-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Battery Materials Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Battery Materials Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Battery Materials Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Battery Materials Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Battery Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Battery Materials Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Battery Materials Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Battery Materials Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Battery Materials Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Click to access the Complete Battery Materials Market Report Table of Content: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-materials-market
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Share
Neurostimulation Devices Market Trends
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Growth
Sodium Dichromate Market Analysis
Industrial Microbiology Market Business Opportunities
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Key Players
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Demand
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Competitive Landscape
Soldier System Market Segments
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Overview
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Statistics
Mobile Robot Market Development Strategy
Forensic Technology Market Future Growth
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Research Methodology
Solid Waste Management Market Drivers
Prenatal Testing Market Manufacturers
Digital Biomarkers Market Revenue
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]