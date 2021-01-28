Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is in high demand in automotive coatings. As the market for automotive is growing, the surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.
Plating chemicals are done through a process of catalytic plating or galvanization to ensure a strong and superior tensile strength. It is a chief generator of revenue and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 7.42 billion in 2027.
The Surface Treatment Chemicals market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- NOF Corporation
- Platform Specialty Products Corporation
- Chemetall Inc.
- Atotech Deutschland GmbH
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Advanced Chemical Company
- DOW
- among others.
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Plating Chemicals
- Cleaners
- Conversion Coating
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Surface Treatment Chemicals Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
