Thermoelectric Materials Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global thermoelectric materials market is projected to be worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermoelectric materials market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency. Automotive exhaust contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), with a typical passenger vehicle accounting for the emission of around 4.6 tons of CO2 annually. Also, it has been estimated that the total number of light-duty vehicles (LCVs) plying on the roads would surpass 2 billion by the year 2050 and, in turn, would consume a substantial amount of global oil production. Automotive thermoelectric generator technology encompasses vehicular exhaust heat conversion into electric energy that may be utilized for various electrical systems of the automobile, thereby improving fuel efficiency and reducing GHG emission. The growing demand for thermoelectric generator, in turn, would drive the demand for thermoelectric materials.
Thermoelectric materials, owing to the large Peltier effect, find widespread usage in power generation and solid-state refrigeration applications.
The Thermoelectric Materials market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Laird Thermal Systems Inc.
- Marlow Industries Inc.
- Thermonamic Electronics
- Tellurex, Ferrotec
- EVERREDtronics
- Hi-Z
- RMT Ltd.
- KELK, and Crystal Ltd.
- among others.
Thermoelectric Materials Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Thermoelectric Materials market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Bismuth Telluride
- Lead Telluride
- Silicon Germanium
- Others
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Healthcare
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Thermoelectric Materials Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Thermoelectric Materials Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Thermoelectric Materials Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Thermoelectric Materials Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Thermoelectric Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Thermoelectric Materials Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Thermoelectric Materials Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Thermoelectric Materials Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Thermoelectric Materials Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
