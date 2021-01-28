Plastic Waste Management Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global plastic waste management market is projected to reach value of USD 40.80 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market are maintaining the organization’s reputation, promoting the concept of sustainable development , reducing the usage of plastics Plastic destroys fertility of soil. Plastics contain harmful chemicals, which increases death rates of all living organisms on the planet.
Durable plastics, used in most of the convenience goods for packaging, are often discarded after a single use and they tend to have a minimum life of three years. Convenience goods include automobiles, computers, household appliances, carpets, and fabrics. Durable goods are still very high on demand , as design engineers, manufacturers, and even consumers rely on their performance, low cost, and design benefits.
The Plastic Waste Management market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Veolia Environment
- SUEZ
- Waste Management, Inc
- Republic Services
- Waste Connections, Inc
- Biffa
- Stericycle
- Clean Harbors
- Covanta Holding Corporation
- United Plastic Recycling, Inc.
Plastic Waste Management Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Plastic Waste Management market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Packaging
- Construction
- Textile
- Building & Construction
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
