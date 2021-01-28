Global SILICON WAFERS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2023

Silicon Wafers Market to Touch USD 503 Million at 8.5% CAGR by 2022 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- SUMCO Corp., LG Siltron Inc.

The global silicon wafers market is predicted to touch USD 503 million at an 8.5% CAGR between 2016- 2022, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Silicon wafer finds applications in different electronic devices. It is a vital material to manufacture semiconductors.

This is a thin slice of semiconductor material that is utilized to fabricate integrated circuits as well as other micro-devices.

Silicon wafer fabrication includes building integrated circuits on a silicon wafer. Silicon wafer fabrication is a process composed of different sequential processes for producing complete photonic circuits or electric circuits on a semiconductor wafer. These wafers are grown on a crystal which contains regular crystal structures. As it is sliced, the surface gets aligned in a direction called the silicon wafer orientation. This orientation plays a vital role in the wafer’s electronic properties.

Various factors are propelling the global silicon wafers market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the increasing number of businesses, improvements in living standards that has increased the demand for gadgets, laptops, and smartphones, technological advances to improve the capabilities of wafer chips, electronics miniaturization trends, advances in the internet of things, and increasing use of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Additional factors adding market growth include rising adoption of automation in the auto sector, rising disposable income, and key trends like touch-free human-machine interface & connectivity features in vehicles.

Key Players

Eminent contenders profiled in the global silicon wafers market report include SUMCO Corp. (Japan), Advance Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.), LG Siltron Inc. ( South Korea), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. (California), Siltronic AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Renewable Energy Corporation (Norway), Addison Engineering (CA), and Elkem AS (Norway). Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront and also suffice the customers’ burgeoning needs. A few of these strategies comprise but are not restricted to mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, extensive research and development activities, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, new product development, and launches, to name a few.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global silicon wafers market based on application, type, and size.

By application, the global silicon wafers market is segmented into photoelectric cells, integrated circuits, solar cells, and others.

By type, the global silicon wafers market is segmented into P-type and N-type.

By size, the global silicon wafers market is segmented into 450mm, 300mm, 200mm, and 150mm. Of these, the 300mm segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global silicon wafers market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period. The booming electronics and automotive market, consumers rising disposable income, favorable funding from the government and increasing demand for electronic products are adding to the global silicon wafers market growth in the region. Japan, India, and China have the maximum share in the market.

The global silicon wafers market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The growing solar cell market and the presence of several leading semiconductor manufacturers and silicon wafer suppliers are adding to the global silicon wafers market growth in the region. The United States holds the utmost share in the market for the increasing use of silicon wafers in logic, memory, and CMOS.

